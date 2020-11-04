Minneapolis breaks voter turnout record

WCCO-TV says, “Minneapolis has broken its general election voter turnout record, with just hours left to go before the polls close. As of 5 p.m. Tuesday, Minneapolis Elections and Voter Services says an estimated 228,903 people have voted, beating the record of 219,832 set in 2016. … Over 160,000 of the votes were cast via absentee ballot this year, compared to just over 50,000 in 2016.”

The Star Tribune’s Kristen Leigh Painter and Rochelle Olson say, “a steady stream of Minnesotans continued to cast their ballots until the polls closed Tuesday evening, many of them saying the stakes were higher than ever. Though lines were reported early at many polling places, they largely faded a steady trickle of voters as more than 1.8 million people had already cast and returned absentee ballots. … Secretary of State Steve Simon said that the record 1,839,710 absentee ballots accepted through Monday evening accounted for 62% of the total turnout for 2016. ”

KSTP-TV reports: “Tuesday, Minnesota recorded its warmest election day since record-keeping began. According to a chart on the DNR website, the previous warmest election day was in 2008 when the thermometer hit 71 degrees. As of Tuesday afternoon, the temperature in Minneapolis and St. Paul had peaked above 72 degrees, making Election Day 2020 as the new record for high temperatures.” The Pioneer Press’ Brandon Yee says: “Minnesota Supreme Court Justice Paul Thissen held a clear lead against perennial candidate Michelle MacDonald on Tuesday night. Results late Tuesday showed Thissen leading MacDonald 60 percent to 40 percent with 3,132 of 4,110 precincts reporting. All results are unofficial until they are certified by local boards of elections. …Thissen was appointed to the court in April 2018 by Gov. Mark Dayton after serving 16 years in the state Legislature, including two years as speaker from 2013 to 2015.” WCCO-TV reports: “Multiple people have been taken into custody following protests near Uptown Minneapolis Tuesday evening. According to WCCO’s Jennifer Mayerle, police were monitoring a group of less than 30 people prior to the arrests. At some point, fireworks were being used by some of the protesters. Then, arrests occurred near Bryant Square Park.” Also in the Pioneer Press: “Police responding to a 911 call on Tuesday night found a man shot in a residence in St. Paul’s Highland Park neighborhood. Paramedics pronounced him dead about 9:15 p.m. at the home on West Seventh Street near Snelling Avenue. The fire department was working Tuesday night to ensure the house was safe for investigators to enter, said Steve Linders, a St. Paul police spokesman.

The AP reports: “Cleveland Indians ace Shane Bieber moved one step closer to winning the AL Cy Young Award when he was announced as one of the top three finishers in balloting by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America. Bieber joined Minnesota Twins right-hander Kenta Maeda and Toronto Blue Jays left-hander Hyun Jin Ryu on the list of finalists. The winner of each BBWAA award will be announced next week. Maeda went 6-1 with a 2.70 ERA for the Twins during the 2020 season.”