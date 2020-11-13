Minneapolis City Council approves outside help for police

Lil’ help here. The Star Tribune’s Liz Navratil reports: “Minneapolis City Council narrowly approved a plan Friday that allows the city to bring in outside police officers to help amid a shortage. … The additional officers — likely from the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office and Metro Transit Police — would help the city respond to 911 calls and violent hot spots amid a rise in violent crime. … The proposal drew a fiery discussion when it went through a council committee earlier this week but passed Friday without any further discussion.”

It’s a tough year. KARE’s Jana Shortal reports: “Joe Gothard has been the Superintendent of St. Paul Public Schools for 4 years and this year, he minces no words, it has been extremely challenging. Facing a fact that is hard to face is his task right now; nearly 40% of grades for high school students in that district are failing grades. … ‘The 40% is very high. It’s about double what we might expect in a typical year,’ Gothard said. … The grading scale this year, in all distance learning so far for St. Paul High Schools students, is the traditional scale.”

New Minneapolis NAACP president. MPR’s Nina Moini reports: “The snow never stopped during a socially distant conversation with Angela Rose Myers in her south Minneapolis backyard Thursday. … After nearly an hour, Myers joked the floppy flakes had turned her Afro mostly white. … ‘I grew up in the Twin Cities, so I am not afraid of this weather.’ Myers returned to Minnesota after college and worked at the Roy Wilkins Center for Human Relations and Social Justice at the University of Minnesota. … She also became involved with the Minneapolis branch of the NAACP, rising to a leadership position. At Monday’s meeting, she was elected president, succeeding Leslie Redmond.”

