Minneapolis considers bringing in officers from other jurisdictions to help city’s police

In the Star Tribune, Liz Navratil reports, “Minneapolis officials are considering bringing in officers from other jurisdictions to help the city’s Police Department as they face a wave of violent crime and an officer shortage. If the mayor and City Council approve the plan, officers from the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office and Metro Transit Police would temporarily work with the city, primarily helping to respond to violent 911 calls.”

For KSTP-TV, Josh Skluzachek says, “Gov. Tim Walz says he will convene another special session of the Minnesota Legislature on Thursday. With climbing COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in Minnesota, Walz said he intends to extend the state’s COVID-19 peacetime emergency by another 30 days to ensure the ability to quickly respond to the pandemic.”

Says Paul Huttner for MPR, “Here we go again. The next wintry weather system spreads snow into Minnesota Tuesday. A winter storm watch is up for a swath of countries from southwest Minnesota to the North Shore. It includes the Twin Cities area and much of northwest Wisconsin. … a narrow stripe of heavy snowfall is possible from southwest Minnesota to northwest Wisconsin, including east central Minnesota and the Twin Cities metro where 4 to 7 inches are possible.”

Brandon Yee writes in the Pioneer Press: “The monorail at the Minnesota Zoo has not been in operation in seven years, but its old structures will soon form the foundation for a new addition to the zoo. With the passage of the $1.9 billion bonding bill this past month by the Minnesota Legislature, a proposal to build the longest treetop trail in the world at the Apple Valley zoo got the funding boost it needs. The 1.25-mile elevated walkway, named the Treetop Trail, will receive $11 million dollars in state funding and $11 million in donations. The project will take about 18 months to complete, according to the Minnesota Zoo’s Facilities Master Plan.”

At CNBC Noah Higgins-Dunn says, “The coronavirus pandemic in the U.S. will face its darkest period so far over the next three to four months as cases continue to surge above 100,000 per day, a newly appointed coronavirus advisor to President-elect Joe Biden said on Monday. ‘What America has to understand is that we are about to enter Covid hell,’ Dr. Michael Osterholm, director of the Center of Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, told CNBC’s ‘Squawk Alley.’ ‘It is happening.’ The U.S. is reporting a record-high weekly average of roughly 108,736 cases every day, growing more than 33% compared with a week ago … .”

For the AP, Mohamed Ibrahim writes, “The leader of an anti-government group in Illinois and alleged mastermind behind a 2017 attack on a Minnesota mosque was acting on his hatred of Muslims when he came up with a plan to pipe bomb the building during morning prayers, prosecutors said Monday. … Hari, a former sheriff’s deputy and self-described entrepreneur and watermelon farmer, gained attention on the ‘Dr. Phil’ talk show after he fled to the Central American nation of Belize in the early 2000s during a custody dispute. He was convicted of child abduction and sentenced to probation.”

The Star Tribune’s Paul Walsh writes, “Federal officers seized tens of thousands of dollars in counterfeit cellphone accessories at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport that had been exported from Hong Kong, authorities said Monday. U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers uncovered the knockoff Apple and Samsung iPhone phone cases, and iPhone adapters on Thursday at a customs facility on airport property before they could reach its intended recipient. If these items were authentic, the agency’s announcement read, the manufacturers suggest retail price for the entire shipment would have been $41,500.”

In the Winona Daily News, Josh DeLaRosa writes: “A driver pulled over on suspicion of DWI Monday morning was reported to have told police he had ‘diplomatic status’ and could therefore not be arrested. John Howard Bartz, 53, of Winona was ultimately arrested and referred for fourth-degree DWI and third-degree test refusal after police witnessed him failing to stop for a stop sign in the area of Fifth and South Baker streets at around 1:24 a.m. … When the officer informed Bartz he was under arrest, Bartz claimed ‘diplomatic status’ and said the police had no authority or jurisdiction over him. … At the Winona County Jail, Bartz refused to submit to a breath test, repeating his claim of diplomatic immunity and said he was an ‘American national’ and ‘being detained illegally.’”