Minneapolis loses men’s basketball Midwest Regional after NCAA COVID reshuffle

Not like anyone could’ve gone to see it anyway. The Star Tribune’s Marcus Fuller reports: “Minneapolis will no longer host the 2021 NCAA men’s basketball Midwest Regional after an announcement Monday the entire NCAA tournament will be held in Indianapolis this season. … Attempting to figure out a plan for the safest environment for all participants in the NCAA tournament, the Division I men’s basketball committee decided that the 68-team field traveling during the 13 preliminary rounds of March Madness would not work during the pandemic.”

Checking in from Chaska. The New York Times’ John Eligon reports: “As some protests over police brutality and systemic racism descended into vandalism and looting in Minneapolis over the summer, President Trump insisted that he was the candidate to restore ‘law and order’ to the city. In the nearby suburb of Chaska, Minn., Mike Magusin bristled. In his view, he said, the president had fueled the unrest. … ‘He’s said plenty of stupid, stupid things that upset people deeply,’ Mr. Magusin, 51, said. ‘That’s what’s dangerous, because people are upset. They’re struggling. And here’s this guy making it even worse with his words.’ … Four years ago, Mr. Magusin voted for the Green Party candidate, in part because he assumed the nation would be mostly fine even if Mr. Trump won. This year, he left nothing to chance. … Even though he was not excited about Joseph R. Biden Jr., Mr. Magusin cast his ballot for him, helping the president-elect become the first Democratic presidential candidate to win Chaska in nearly 25 years.”

Will a Biden administration mean Minnesota’s refugee resettlements pick back up? Sahan Journal’s Hibah Ansari reports: “…[M]any… refugees in Minnesota… have renewed… hopes following the recent election of Joe R. Biden. The new administration holds the promise of resetting four years of restrictive policies that drastically shrank and degraded the process of refugee resettlement to the United States. … Immigration attorneys and refugee resettlement advocates in Minnesota hope that an increase in refugee admissions will allow them to process more cases and make a dent in a growing backlog. As a result, more families can be reunited in Minnesota. The state’s economy, especially in less-populated counties, would likely also benefit from an influx of refugee arrivals.”

Not so sweet. WCCO’s David Schuman reports: “Former employees are accusing a popular Minneapolis donut shop of discrimination. … A small business relies on word of mouth, but Glam Doll Donuts is getting attention for the wrong reasons. A viral Instagram post from former employee Demaris Johnson shares her experience getting fired from the shop, which she believes was racially motivated. … When an employee tested positive for COVID-19 in September, Johnson wrote in a work chat that it seemed unethical not to close. Shortly after, she was let go for ‘presenting an attitude of pessimism and creating a toxic work culture.’”

In other news…

