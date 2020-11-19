Minnesota unemployment rate drops to 4.6%

Unemployment down again. The Pioneer Press reports: “On the eve of Minnesota’s next temporary shutdown of bars and many other businesses, the state reported its unemployment rate had fallen to 4.6 percent in October. … The new rate is the lowest it has been since this spring’s closures prompted hundreds of thousands to seek unemployment assistance. … ‘COVID has brought unprecedented challenges to Minnesotans and our businesses. Just yesterday we had to take action to slow the spread of the virus because the health and well-being of Minnesotans and our state’s economy depend on it,’ said Steve Grove, commissioner of the state’s Department of Employment and Economic Development, in a prepared statement.”

New Twin Metals development. The Duluth News Tribune’s Jimmy Lovrien writes: “The adequacy of Minnesota’s rules overseeing copper-nickel mining within the same watershed as the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness will get a fresh look. … Attorneys for the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and environmental group Northeastern Minnesotans for Wilderness agreed on Wednesday to have the state agency review its 27-year-old copper-nickel mining rules to determine if it can actually protect the BWCAW from copper-nickel mining pollution in the Rainy River Watershed.”

Big deal. The Star Tribune’s Jennifer Bjorhus reports: “The Conservation Fund has bought more than 70,000 acres of Minnesota forestland from the Potlatch lumber company for nearly $48 million in one of the largest conservation efforts in the state’s recent history. … The national nonprofit said the sale closed Wednesday, and that it plans to transfer ownership of the land to state, county, local and tribal governments over the next 10 years. … The purchase comes as Spokane, Wash.-based Potlatch­Deltic Corp. wraps up a yearslong effort in Minnesota to sell some 300,000 acres of less-strategic company-owned forests that it said could be put to better use.”

In other news…

New guidance from the feds: “CDC recommends Americans don’t travel for Thanksgiving” [West Central Tribune]

Sounds rough: “HCMC nurse: ‘My first day back at work after recovering from COVID was exhausting’” [Southwest Journal]

Troubling details: “Lawsuit: Sick Tyson workers told to stay on job during outbreak” [KARE]

We should all be masked tbh: “Mayo Clinic’s singing surgeon is revealed on ‘The Masked Singer’” [Star Tribune]

Whiskey business: “Tattersall releases state’s first bonded bourbons since Prohibition” [Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal]