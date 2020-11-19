Nonprofit, nonpartisan journalism. Supported by readers.

Minnesota unemployment rate drops to 4.6%

Plus: DNR will review copper-nickel mining rules after settlement; Conservation Fund buys more than 70,000 acres of Minnesota forest land; CDC tells Americans not to travel for Thanksgiving; and more.

By 

Food and sales job losses aren’t necessarily surprising given the closure of bars, restaurants and other businesses ordered by the governor.
Photo by Esther Lin on Unsplash
Unemployment down again. The Pioneer Press reports: “On the eve of Minnesota’s next temporary shutdown of bars and many other businesses, the state reported its unemployment rate had fallen to 4.6 percent in October. … The new rate is the lowest it has been since this spring’s closures prompted hundreds of thousands to seek unemployment assistance. … ‘COVID has brought unprecedented challenges to Minnesotans and our businesses. Just yesterday we had to take action to slow the spread of the virus because the health and well-being of Minnesotans and our state’s economy depend on it,’ said Steve Grove, commissioner of the state’s Department of Employment and Economic Development, in a prepared statement.”

New Twin Metals development. The Duluth News Tribune’s Jimmy Lovrien writes: “The adequacy of Minnesota’s rules overseeing copper-nickel mining within the same watershed as the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness will get a fresh look. … Attorneys for the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and environmental group Northeastern Minnesotans for Wilderness agreed on Wednesday to have the state agency review its 27-year-old copper-nickel mining rules to determine if it can actually protect the BWCAW from copper-nickel mining pollution in the Rainy River Watershed.

Big deal. The Star Tribune’s Jennifer Bjorhus reports:The Conservation Fund has bought more than 70,000 acres of Minnesota forestland from the Potlatch lumber company for nearly $48 million in one of the largest conservation efforts in the state’s recent history. … The national nonprofit said the sale closed Wednesday, and that it plans to transfer ownership of the land to state, county, local and tribal governments over the next 10 years. … The purchase comes as Spokane, Wash.-based Potlatch­Deltic Corp. wraps up a yearslong effort in Minnesota to sell some 300,000 acres of less-strategic company-owned forests that it said could be put to better use.”

In other news…

New guidance from the feds:CDC recommends Americans don’t travel for Thanksgiving” [West Central Tribune]

Sounds rough:HCMC nurse: ‘My first day back at work after recovering from COVID was exhausting’” [Southwest Journal]

Troubling details:Lawsuit: Sick Tyson workers told to stay on job during outbreak” [KARE]

We should all be masked tbh:Mayo Clinic’s singing surgeon is revealed on ‘The Masked Singer’” [Star Tribune]

Whiskey business:Tattersall releases state’s first bonded bourbons since Prohibition” [Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal]

 