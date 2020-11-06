Paul Thissen re-elected to Supreme Court with comfortable lead over Michelle McDonald

Looks pretty definitive. The Star Tribune’s Stephen Montemayor reports: “Minnesota Supreme Court Justice Paul Thissen staved off a challenge from perennial court candidate Michelle MacDonald, winning by nearly 19 percentage points of the votes tabulated by Thursday. … Thissen, a former DFL member of the state House, was on a statewide ballot for the first time since his appointment in 2018 by Gov. Mark Dayton. Thissen, 53, spent two years as House speaker and 16 years overall in that chamber. … MacDonald, 58, was making her fourth challenge to an incumbent justice amid a string of controversies over the years. Most recently, the state Office of Lawyers Professional Responsibility recommended that MacDonald be placed under supervised probation for another year after having her license suspended for 60 days in 2018.”

That’s a wrap in CD1. In the Duluth News Tribune, Matthew Stolle reports: “Dan Feehan has conceded the race for Minnesota’s 1st Congressional District and congratulated GOP Rep. Jim Hagedorn on his victory, according to a statement released by the Feehan campaign Thursday, Nov. 5. … An Iraq War veteran and former middle school teacher, Feehan was making his second try for the congressional seat, having lost by only 1,300 votes two years ago against Hagedorn. But Hagedorn prevailed again, this time by a bigger margin of 11,000 votes — 178,869 (48.6%) to 167,683 (45.5%).”

With the election wrapping up, remember the pandemic? MPR’s Catharine Richert reports: “COVID-19’s relentless ascent statewide is beginning to take its toll on Minnesotans’ access to hospital care — and doctors are sounding the alarm. … One ER doctor at a small hospital in northern Minnesota tells a story of struggling to find a bed for a patient who needed an emergency procedure the hospital wasn’t able to perform. … ‘She was very sick. She needed an emergent procedure down in the [Twin] Cities or anywhere,’ he said. … For smaller hospitals, that’s not an uncommon situation. They have agreements in place that allow them to transfer patients to hospitals that are better equipped to handle more acute care.”

Very cool and informative graphics on how Minnesota counties’ presidential vote shifted. The Star Tribune’s C.J. Sinner and Jeff Hargarten “Despite several visits from President Donald Trump hoping to win Minnesota, the electorate favored former vice president Joe Biden, delivering him the win in a handful of counties that evaded Hillary Clinton in 2016. Where Trump prevailed, his win margin was tighter in regional population centers, while it grew in some of the most rural parts of the North Star State.”

In other news…

Good to know: “Stauber Q&A: ‘I’m going to support the outcome of this election’” [Duluth News Tribune]

Meanwhile, here’s the Seventh District’s representative-to-be:

On Fox & Friends, a Minnesota congresswoman-elect pushes an election fraud conspiracy theory that Trump “did win” but Democrats “didn’t win the votes of the American people, they’re just finding votes at this point.” pic.twitter.com/iUPUX2kcy7 — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) November 6, 2020

Win some, lose some: “A mixed bag for African immigrant candidates in Minnesota races” [Mshale]

Hard to follow the logic here: “2 ‘Boogaloo Bois,’ 1 from Minnesota, newly charged with providing material support to Hamas” [KSTP]

Minnesota House race in 6A flips to DFL: “Unofficial outcome of House race changes after errors found” [WDIO]