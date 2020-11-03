School lunch programs adapt amid distance learning and the pandemic

Schools do a lot. The Star Tribune’s Erin Golden reports: “Not so long ago, school lunch meant a line in a cafeteria, students waiting their turns with trays in hand. … But this fall, Minnesota schools are cooking up something far more complicated. Meals are now served to students spread out in socially distanced classrooms, packaged up for curbside pickup and delivered — sometimes by school bus — to students’ homes. … In the COVID-19 pandemic, school nutrition programs are running increasingly complex operations, filling a critical need for families facing disruptions to their schedules, health and finances.”

Remember your mask. The AP reports (via the Pioneer Press): “A requirement that Minnesota voters wear masks at the polls to help stop the spread of the coronavirus will remain in place on Election Day, after the U.S. Supreme Court declined Monday to block the mandate while a lawsuit is being appealed. … Justice Neil Gorsuch, who handles emergency requests from the federal appeals court that oversees Minnesota, denied the request for an emergency injunction from a group of voters that is trying to do away with the mask requirement.”

Housing trends. The Star Tribune’s Jim Buchta reports: “Election jitters normally put a lid on home buying. Not this year. Record low mortgage rates and a flurry of buyers on the hunt for home offices and more space helped boost homebuilding on the eve of the presidential election. … Homebuilders in the Twin Cities had their busiest October in 15 years, according to a monthly report from Housing First Minnesota.”

Employment opportunities. The Star Tribune’s Nicole Norfleet reports: “Seasonal workers are in high demand in Minnesota and across the country as retailers try to fill positions that can help with distribution and contactless shopping ahead of a holiday season when many shoppers are expected to buy their gifts online. … Amazon wants to hire more than 1,000 seasonal workers in Minnesota for the holidays out of the 100,000 the online retail giant needs across the country.”

Hot pod tips. MPR’s Britta Greene reports: “Winter has arrived early in Minnesota. With the snow and plunging temperatures comes a sense of dread for the months of social isolation ahead. … One strategy for getting through this time of social distancing, when it’s harder to to gather outside, is to form a pod. … The idea is to get together with a set group of friends and mutually agree to limit outside interaction, to a level that everyone is comfortable with. Then: Only hang out inside with each other.”