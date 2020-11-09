Some Minnesota hospitals asking employees with ‘higher-risk’ COVID exposure to return before quarantines end

Says the Star Tribune’s Joe Carlson, “As COVID-19 cases in Minnesota continue to surge, some Minnesota hospitals and health care providers are asking employees with ‘higher-risk’ exposure to the disease to return to work before their quarantines end. The requests are forcing health care workers to choose between following the state guidance of quarantining for 14 days after virus exposure or going back to the job sooner than that. State officials say isolating for two weeks is highly recommended, but voluntary.”

At MPR, David Montgomery says, “Democrat Joe Biden’s wins in Midwestern states including Minnesota were fueled by huge turnout from urban counties — suspiciously huge, according to off-base musings from some supporters of President Donald Trump. … Critics say those numbers seem implausibly high and imply that some sort of fraud is a more likely explanation. These critiques are off-base for two reasons: First, they don’t provide any context. It can seem implausible that Hennepin County had 755,604 votes in 2020 — 90.4 percent of its 835,446 registered voters. But that’s not unique. Hennepin County’s turnout as a share of registered voters was 90.2 percent in 2016, and 92.1 percent in 2008.”

In the Pioneer Press, Kristi Belcamino writes: “Two inmates died of coronavirus this week in Minnesota prisons, bringing the total deaths in state correctional facilities to four, according to a prisoners’ union. On Sunday, the Twin Cities Incarcerated Workers Organizing Committee, which says more than 1,000 inmates and 200 prison staff members have been infected with COVID-19 in Minnesota, rallied outside Stillwater prison to declare a ‘state of emergency’ in the state’s correctional facilities. About 70 members of the group, loved ones of prisoners, and former prisoners showed up outside Stillwater Prison, according to organizer David Boehnke. ‘It was really powerful,” Boehnke said, “because you hear a lot of the prisoners talking to us, shouting through the windows.”

KSTP-TV’s Joe Mazan writes: “President-elect Joe Biden’s acceptance speech was heard around the world but a few lines were penned right here in Minnesota. Biden quoted a hymn that he says captures America’s faith. ‘On the last days of the campaign, I began thinking about a hymn,’ Biden said. ‘It goes like this: “And he will raise you up on eagles’ wings, bear you on the breath of dawn, make you shine like the sun and hold you in the palm of his hand.”‘ The hymn, ‘On Eagles’ Wings,’ was written by St. Paul priest and University of St. Thomas professor the Rev. Michael Joncas in 1976. ‘I have never had my phone ring so much,’ Father Joncas said.”

MPR’s Ron Trenda says, “Periods of rain are expected across most of Minnesota and western Wisconsin on Monday, with snow or a rain/snow mix in northwestern Minnesota. … A stripe of snow may accumulate from southwestern Minnesota to northeastern Minnesota and northwestern Wisconsin on Tuesday. I wouldn’t be surprised if some spots in the Twin Cities metro area see an inch or so of snow Tuesday/Tuesday evening.”

WCCO-TV’s Kate Raddatz reports: “The deer hunting opener took a wild turn for one Minnesota man Saturday, when he spotted a wide-jawed reptile lurking in the weeds. Hunting is an escape for Zimmerman native Cory Klocek. …The firefighter and former military member has been hunting since he was a boy, and he’s seen a lot of animals. But nothing prepared him for when he went hunting behind a friend’s property in East Bethel. … ‘There was a muddy bank, muddy part of the shoreline, there was an alligator there. He was probably 10 feet away from me,’ he said. A three-foot long alligator then started to move. Klocek called the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.”

The Star Tribune’s Tim Harlow reports, “Car vs. deer crashes can happen anytime, anywhere. But the chances that Minnesota drivers will be involved in such a mishap are highest in November as deer enter their mating season and become more active. The risk does not drop much when the calendar flips to December, another active month for deer and car crashes. … Minnesota ranks ninth among states in which a motorist is most likely to collide with an animal — usually a deer — according to State Farm’s annual analysis of vehicle-animal crash claims data.”

Says Rick Kremer for Wisconsin Public Radio, “More than 8% of Wisconsin’s prison inmates are currently infected with COVID-19, with a total of 10 COVID-19 deaths now reported by the Wisconsin Department of Corrections since the start of the pandemic. The DOC’s COVID-19 dashboard shows 1,703 active cases across the state’s 37 correctional facilities and 6,781 inmates in quarantine or isolation. … According to the DOC, 1,157 staff have also tested positive for COVID-19 throughout the pandemic. There are currently 265 active cases among corrections employees.”

The Star Tribune’s Paul Walsh writes: “A Twin Cities angler is winning raves for pulling in a whopper of a fish from Bde Maka Ska. Josh Dufresne was fishing on the lake Wednesday, when he caught a 51-inch muskie. ‘That’s one big fish!’ the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board said in a posting on the agency’s Facebook page that include three photos documenting the catch. Dufresne, of Minneapolis, placed the fish next to a ruler built into his boat to determine its length, then released the muskie back into the lake. Widely used conversion charts conservatively assign Dufresne’s catch at 35 to 40 pounds. … Dufresne said he didn’t bring his muskie net ‘and had to land it with a Boga Grip — a tool that can grab the lower lip of toothy fish. … My main concern was getting it back in the water quickly.’”