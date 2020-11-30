State asks judge to reconsider allowing video cameras at George Floyd trial

Camera obscurer. KARE’s Dana Thiede reports: “Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison has filed documents requesting that the judge presiding over the case of four former police officers accused in the death of George Floyd reconsider his order allowing their trial to be broadcast. … In his request Ellison says the Nov. 4 order by Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill upsets the balance between public access to criminal trials and the rights of parties and witnesses. … The state says Judge Cahill’s admission of television cameras and recording devices might be intimidating to some witnesses and make it less likely that they will testify, potentially interfering with a fair trial.”

The bottom line on Line 3? The Duluth News Tribune’s Jimmy Lovrien reports: “The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency on Monday, Nov. 30, issued the final permit for the Enbridge Line 3 oil pipeline replacement project, greenlighting construction to move forward after a yearslong application and permitting process. … The MPCA approved a construction stormwater permit for the proposed 340-mile pipeline that would replace the existing line. Once complete, the pipeline will move 760,000 barrels of oil (31.92 million gallons) per day from Alberta, Canada, to Enbridge’s terminal in Superior, following a new route through much of northern Minnesota. … The projects’ supporters cheered the news Monday while opponents said they would continue fighting to block the line’s construction. Enbridge has said it hopes to break ground on the project before the year’s end.”

Interesting find. The Star Tribune’s Andy Mannix reports: “In the most violent summer in Minneapolis in more than a decade, police have discovered a clue that could be key to closing more than a dozen unsolved cases: a single Glock .45 caliber handgun. … Using forensic technology, agents from the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives have linked the same gun to 14 recent crime scenes in Minneapolis, including a murder, several gang shootouts and a drive-by shooting on I-94. … Matching the gun doesn’t solve these other cases, but it provides a major break in the investigations, said Jeff Reed, assistant special agent in charge of the ATF’s St. Paul field division. Investigators are now working backward to discover the gun’s previous owners, which could lead to charges.”

A different response. KSTP’s Josh Skluzacek reports: “The Crystal, New Hope and Robbinsdale police departments will share an embedded social worker through a recently approved two-year deal with Hennepin County. … The Embedded Social Worker Project provides a variety of counseling, intervention, support and referral services for people after police contacts, particularly when mental health services are needed. … Police said the project aims to reduce emergency situations and police contacts through early intervention and quickly identify those in need, providing short-term help and connecting them with internal resources and other community resources.”

In other news…

With potential implications for Reps. Fischbach, Craig and Phillips: “The House members already facing the redistricting chopping block” [Politico]

Buzzy research: “Cataloging Minnesota’s native bees” [Minnesota Daily]

A pair of notable restaurant closings: “Jamie Malone’s Award Winning Grand Cafe Will Not Return” and “Justin Sutherland’s Handsome Hog Shuts Down Takeout After Saturday” [Eater MN]

Almost like this football season wasn’t a good idea: “Gophers cancel Northwestern game because of 47 COVID-19 cases” [Star Tribune]

WHAT DOES IT MEAN: “Rocco Baldelli’s cap adds fuel to Twins-Saints affiliation reports” [Star Tribune]