Thanksgiving fuels demand for COVID-19 testing in Minnesota

For the Star Tribune, Joe Carlson writes: “Minnesota has seen more than 270,000 confirmed cases of COVID since March 5, including more than 13,000 added to the tally over the weekend, according to Minnesota Department of Health statistics. … Record-shattering trends across the state and Midwest are also spurring strong interest in getting tested for COVID before the holiday — so strong that Health Department officials are modifying their prior advice for asymptomatic people to get tested. On Friday, the Health Department recommended testing for three groups: people actively having symptoms, those with a known exposure to COVID five days prior, and anyone working in critical industries like health care, retail, law enforcement and child care.”

The AP reports: “A 15-year-old boy was arrested in connection to a shooting at a suburban Milwaukee mall that injured eight people, authorities said Sunday. Wauwatosa Police Chief Barry Weber said the shooting happened during a dispute Friday afternoon between two groups. He said four ‘innocent bystanders’ suffered what were believed to be non-life threatening injuries. Investigators said the suspect ran out of the mall alongside other other people.…The name of the suspect has not been released, and authorities didn’t announce charges Sunday. Investigators say they have recovered a firearm.”

Also in the Star Tribune, Erin Adler writes, “A focus group of adult Latinos who live in Richfield say that they often find it hard to use public services and programs, despite the city’s large Latino population and trailblazing Latina mayor. The group cites language barriers, concerns about data privacy regarding immigration status, and a lack of access to public transportation as hurdles. Similar themes also have emerged in recent city surveys collected from Latino residents, officials said.”

For the Pioneer Press, Andy Greder says: “Minnesota United expressed faith they could go on a long run in the MLS Cup Playoffs this year. They competed the first step Sunday, and it was an historic hurdle. With a 3-0 win over Colorado Rapids, the Loons notched their first-ever playoff victory and avenged a loss in this exact spot, a first-round home defeat to the Los Angeles Galaxy last fall. Fourth-seed Minnesota advances to face top-seeded Sporting Kansas City, which outlasted No. 8 San Jose in a penalty-kick shootout earlier Sunday afternoon. The Western Conference semifinal match will be Dec. 1 or 2.”

Says Molly Beck for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, “The attorney leading President Donald Trump’s recount effort in Wisconsin voted illegally according to his own legal argument that in-person absentee ballots should be thrown out. So did his wife. Jim Troupis, a former Dane County judge and Cross Plains attorney who is representing the Trump campaign, would not answer questions about why he and his wife voted that way. Troupis and his wife voted early using the state’s in-person absentee option — one of a group of voters whose ballots the Trump campaign has asked election officials to deem illegal.”

The Star Tribune’s John Ewoldt says, “National grocery store chains such as Kroger, H-E-B Giant and Wegman’s began instituting limits on some paper products and disinfecting wipes more than a week ago. Target and Hy-Vee stores had limits of one package on toilet paper and paper towels last week. In other local supermarkets, Kowalski’s added limits on paper plates and napkins more than a week ago and toilet paper and paper towels several weeks ago. Last Wednesday, Lunds & Byerlys instituted a limit of one paper product per person per category for toilet paper, paper towels, napkins and facial tissue. ”

Kristi Belcamino writes in the Pioneer Press: “St. Paul police arrested a 37-year-old man in connection with the stabbing of a 14-year-old boy Friday night on the train tracks outside Union Depot. Keith Contrell Williams, 37, was arrested about 9 a.m. Sunday in an apartment on the 1800 block of Old Hudson Road, according to police spokesman Steve Linders. Police say that about 11:10 p.m. Friday, the man stabbed the boy in the head during a confrontation on the tracks. The boy ran and found two Metro Transit officers who called medics. Meanwhile, the suspect ran, jumped a fence and disappeared.”

WCCO-TV’s Marielle Mohs reports: “Several students at the University of Minnesota spent Sunday afternoon packing up their cars to travel home for the holidays. The U of M and the University of St. Thomas are both encouraging students who travel for Thanksgiving to just stay home for the rest of the year and take virtual classes only.”

In the Duluth News Tribune, John Myers writes, “As the Minnesota firearms deer hunting season winds down, and the Wisconsin season cranks up, another color is dominating the woods other than orange. Gray. In 2000 there were 35,994 hunters age 65 or older in the Minnesota deer woods. By 2018 senior citizen hunters had nearly doubled to 69,728. As baby boomers reach well into their 60s and 70s now and are aging out of hunting, and with far fewer young people entering the sport, the number of hunting licenses sold in Minnesota, Wisconsin and across the U.S. is plummeting.”