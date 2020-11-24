Three House Republicans to file lawsuit seeking to delay certification of Minnesota election results

Well, ok. KSTP reports: “Tuesday, Minnesota election officials plan to certify the results of the vote earlier this month, but not without a legal challenge from Republican lawmakers. … Three House Republicans are filing a lawsuit in Minnesota to delay Tuesday’s process. … The lawsuit is against Secretary of State Steve Simon. … Reps. Steve Drazkowski, Tim Miller and Jeremy Munson are accusing Simon of illegally altering state election laws, dealing with absentee ballots and who can assist people at the polls.”

Spooky! The Minnesota Daily’s Hana Ikramuddin reports: “The University of Minnesota has seen an over 400% increase in positive COVID-19 tests on campus since Halloween. … According to a University public health expert, social gatherings have been responsible for spreading the virus, as opposed to classroom settings. The University has also expanded its testing program in the last few weeks. … The University’s COVID-19 dashboard reported 31 positive COVID-19 cases during the week of Oct. 29. The number jumped to 263 positive cases during the week of Nov. 12.”

Relatedly… KARE’s David Griswold reports: “The University of Minnesota football team will not be practicing on Tuesday and all team meetings will be virtual due to presumptive COVID-19 positive tests on Monday. … According to a press release from the Minnesota Athletics Department, the decision after being advised to by medical experts. … ‘The team’s goal is to return to a regular practice schedule on Wednesday in preparation for Saturday’s game at Wisconsin,’ the release read.”

We’re sure Wisconsin health care workers are grateful for the additional business. WCCO’s Jeff Wagner reports: “On a moonlit Monday night along the bustling main drag of Hudson, Wisconsin, hungry customers shuffled into bars and restaurants — many of whom call Minnesota home. … Joe and Jill Bonfe of Woodbury wanted to celebrate his birthday. … ‘We come over here quite a bit on weekends,’ Joe Bonfe said. ‘We probably would have found a place in Woodbury, but being that everything’s closed up and just takeout right now, it’s kind of hard, you know, to plan on going out.’ … Staff at several area restaurants said the rush of visitors who live west of the St. Croix River was immediate after the new restrictions started over the weekend in Minnesota. Bars and restaurants are closed to dine-in service until Dec. 18.”

