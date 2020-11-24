U.S. Army Corps of Engineers approves critical permit for Enbridge Line 3 project

For the AP Steve Karnowski says, “The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on Monday approved one of the last remaining permits for Enbridge Energy’s planned Line 3 crude oil pipeline replacement across northern Minnesota, bringing the project a step closer to construction. In a release from its St. Paul office, the Corps said it determined the Line 3 project ‘is compliant with all federal laws and regulations.’”

WCCO-TV’s Reg Chapman reports: “A lawsuit filed by a group of Minneapolis residents against the city will move forward. Cathy Spann is one of the Minneapolis 8, who are suing the city for not providing protection against gun violence. … She says her coalition of neighbors in the Jordan neighborhood are happy a judge is moving the case forward. ‘The judge says no dismissal, I need more information, more discovery from the city of Minneapolis,’ Spann said. The Minneapolis city charter calls for at least 743 officers working on city streets. So far, the city has not given an exact number of officers serving and protecting residents.”

The Star Tribune’s Torey Van Oot writes, “A small, bipartisan group of state legislators encouraged Minnesotans on Monday to pledge to take personal steps to curb the spread of coronavirus as the holidays approach. The new public education campaign, announced on Zoom, encourages individuals to wear masks, limit social gatherings and take other actions to reduce exposure, regardless of their political views. … Organizers said roughly 40 of the state’s 201 legislators signed the pledge, but they declined to share a full list of names or provide a partisan breakdown of the group. Two of the six legislators participating in Monday’s news conference were members of the GOP.”

Also from WCCO-TV: “Coon Rapids police say a man is dead after being shot outside of a Cub Foods store late Monday afternoon. The man was reported being shot in the parking lot of the store’s location on the 2000 block of Northdale Boulevard at about 4:37 p.m. The victim was soon pronounced dead at the scene despite the lifesaving efforts of first responders. Officers arrested a suspect near the store, who was taken to Mercy Hospital with minor injuries.”

MPR’s Nicole Mitchell says, “While almost any location could see a mix of rain, ice and snow, northern and central Minnesota are most likely to see light freezing rain or drizzle that could produce slick roads. Meanwhile, eastern Minnesota is where much of the accumulating snow will fall, although it remains light, with most places seeing under 2 inches. For the Twin Cities, precipitation starts as snow Tuesday morning, then switches over to rain mid to late morning, so the morning commute is likely to be slower than normal.”

Says Sharyn Jackson for the Star Tribune, “[Houston] White’s barbershop, HWMR, is partnering with Dogwood Coffee to expand into The Get Down Coffee Co., a specialty coffee shop and roaster for the Camden neighborhood on the city’s North Side. The new cafe, set to open next spring, is the first step toward White’s goal of bringing what he calls ‘cultural collision’ — an inclusive ‘explosion of culture’ — to an overlooked corner of the city. (The coffee itself is available starting Nov. 27.) Next to the barbershop and coffee shop is a building White intends to turn into apartments targeting Black professionals who move to Minneapolis from other cities and struggle to feel at home.”

Also at MPR, this from Riham Feshir, “[Ma Elena] Gutierrez partnered with health care providers and a Catholic church in Waite Park to open a free monthly clinic called Centro Hispano. Although the clinic wasn’t spurred by the coronavirus pandemic, concerns about the virus’ disproportionate toll on the Latino community has underscored the importance of patients seeing a trusted doctor, said Gutierrez. Latinos in the United States are more likely to work essential jobs during the pandemic and be exposed to the coronavirus. They are also three times more likely to die from COVID-19 than white Americans, according to national data analyzed by the APM Research Lab.”

Rick Nelson of the Star Tribune reports, “It was a rough 24 hours for leading barbecue practitioner Thomas Boemer. On Sunday afternoon, the chef/co-owner of Revival and Revival Smoked Meats discovered that his three-year-old, custom-built portable smoker, which is roughly the size of an SUV, had been stolen from the parking lot of his former Corner Table restaurant in south Minneapolis. … On Monday afternoon, a good Samaritan called the restaurant and said they spied the 2-ton smoker parked in a Minneapolis alley.… Two and a half anxious hours later, a squad car arrived, and officers helped Boemer hitch the slightly damaged smoker to his SUV.”

For The Hill, Alexandra Kelley reports, “[South Dakota] Gov. Kirsti Noem (R) has not issued a mandatory mask order, and The Associated Press reports she has no intention to change course. Spokesperson Maggie Seidel told reporters that the public health protocols adopted by some states are broadly ineffective. ‘The facts are simple: mask mandates, harsh lockdowns, massive testing and contact tracing haven’t worked – in the United States or abroad,’ Seidel reportedly wrote in an email.”