Winter storm expected to dump significant snowfall on Twin Cities Tuesday evening

The white stuff. MPR’s Paul Huttner writes: “Here’s an update on our still evolving winter storm across the Upper Midwest. Winter storm warnings cover a big swath of Minnesota from the southwest through the Twin Cities into northwest Wisconsin. Ice storm warnings cover parts of southern Minnesota. … The heaviest snowburst for the Twin Cities will likely occur between the hours of 5 and 10 p.m. Tuesday. Heavier snow will persist in northwest Wisconsin and along the North Shore through midnight into the early a.m. hours Wednesday.”

It could happen here. The Fargo Forum’s Jeremy Turley reports: “North Dakota’s hospitals have reached their limit, and the coming weeks could push them past their capabilities, Gov. Doug Burgum said at a news conference on Monday, Nov. 9. … Due to a major shortage of health care staffing, the state’s hospitals have a severe lack of available beds. … In an attempt to alleviate some of the staffing concerns, Burgum announced that interim State Health Officer Dirk Wilke has amended an order that will allow health care workers with asymptomatic cases of COVID-19 to continue working in hospitals’ COVID-19 units. The Republican governor said hospital administrators asked the state to take the extraordinary step.”

Not gambling with this one. WCCO reports: “St. Croix Casinos announced Monday that its Turtle Lake location had closed and would remain so for the next 30 days, adding that a re-opening date with be announced later. Turtle Lake is about 75 miles northeast of Minneapolis. … In a statement, the St. Croix Chippewa of Wisconsin said that they decided the closure was necessary for the safety of guests, workers and the Chippewa community.”

A grade idea. The Minnesota Daily’s Ava Thompson reports: “The Minnesota Student Association, along with other Big Ten student governments, are continuing to advocate for a more flexible grading system amid the COVID-19 pandemic. … On Oct. 6, MSA created a resolution that urged the University of Minnesota to implement a grading system similar to that of last spring, where students had the option to change all of their classes from an A-F grading system to pass/fail, or S/N. MSA cited a survey conducted by the Student Senate that found that 68% of students reported fear for their academic success if classes were fully online. Forty-five percent of University undergraduates have all virtual classes.”

In other news…

