19-year old shot and killed by sheriff’s deputies in northern Minnesota

MPR reports: “A 19-year-old man is dead after being shot by sheriff’s deputies on Saturday on northern Minnesota’s Iron Range. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has been called in to handle the investigation into the shooting, which happened at about 1:30 p.m. in a wooded area in the city of Mountain Iron. … According to an account from the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report of a shoplifter at about 12:30 p.m. Saturday at a business on the 8400 block of Enterprise Drive North. A male suspect fled the scene on foot. As deputies searched for the man, they learned he matched the description of a suspect in a shots-fired incident that took place Friday in the neighboring city of Virginia.”

KSTP-TV reports: “Opposing groups of protesters gathered Saturday outside the Governor’s Residence in St. Paul, and while the demonstrations were mostly peaceful, police say there were some altercations and instances of vandalized cars nearby. An estimated 250 people were in attendance as Minnesota State Patrol troopers in riot gear, alongside several local law enforcement agencies, lined up between the two sides.One group voiced support for law enforcement while calling for an end to statewide COVID-19 restrictions; a Black Lives Matter counter-demonstration rallied against police brutality.”

Liz Navratil and Eric Roper write in the Star Tribune: “The City Council is scrambling to adopt its first budget since [George] Floyd’s death after his arrest by Minneapolis police in May. Public comments have been pouring into City Hall about whether to redirect some of the Police Department’s funding. Advocates for a smaller department see it as a crucial opportunity to divert police resources into mental health services and alternative responses to nonviolent emergency calls. Others say they support funding those initiatives, but will not sacrifice police spending amid a worrisome spike in carjackings, homicides and other crimes.”

MPR’s Brian Bakst writes: “Minnesota’s past brushes with Electoral College drama are a big reason why this year will probably lack it. In 2004, a Democratic elector voted for the party’s vice presidential nominee over the presidential nominee in what is believed to be just a mix-up of two men named John (Kerry, the presidential candidate, and Edwards, the running mate). State lawmakers changed Minnesota law to make clear that the electors are bound by the popular vote outcome to head off future mishaps.”

In the Pioneer Press, Deanna Weniger writes: “A St. Paul man has been charged with swindling $64,800 over two years while working as a Ramsey County employee. The Dakota County attorney’s office, which is handling the case to avoid a conflict of interest in Ramsey County, announced Friday that Paul Richard Scharf, 42, has been charged with eight counts of theft by swindle and eight counts of embezzlement of public funds, all felony charges.”

Also from MPR, Kristi Marohn writes: “Residents in Crow Wing County in north-central Minnesota can now track where snowplows are on county roads during winter storms. The web-based mapping tool, called ‘Where’s My Snowplow,’ uses GPS technology to track the county’s 15 snowplows in real time and show their current locations. During a snow event, the map updates every five minutes.”