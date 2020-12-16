Brainerd man pleads guilty in Minneapolis 3rd Precinct arson

Get thee to a penitentiary. KSTP’s Josh Skluzacek reports: “According to his guilty plea, [Dylan Shakespeare] Robinson went to the Third Precinct on the night of May 28. He and others breached a fence and entered the building before lighting a device and throwing it toward the precinct building. One of Robinson’s co-conspirators pleaded guilty last month.”

Damning statistics from new report. KARE’s Karla Hult reports: “Among their findings, the [Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women] task force found the root causes of the crisis relate to colonization and historical trauma, racism, sexism and sexual objectification of Native American women and girls. The report also notes that Native women and girls are also more vulnerable, given other community issues, including: poverty and homelessness, child welfare involvement, domestic violence and sex trafficking and prostitution.”

Season of giving: Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal’s Iain Carlos reports: “YWCA St. Paul has received $3 million from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott — part of a $4.2 billion blitz Scott is giving to 384 humanitarian organizations across the United States. The donation is the largest private gift YWCA St. Paul has ever received, and it’ll support the organization’s programs in supportive housing, youth empowerment and employment. That work is key for driving racial and gender equity efforts, according to a press release.”

Focusing on the MD at UMD. The Minnesota Daily’s Srilekha Garishakurti reports: “… CAs are instructed to call the residence director on duty and the University crisis hotline when a resident experiencing a mental health crisis is not threatening violence to themselves or those around them. The residence director on duty then determines whether to call 911 to transport the resident to a hospital and can request that emergency medical services arrive without the aid of police officers. The involvement of the crisis hotline is a new change HRL made this year in order to reduce the involvement of UMPD, according to Sumaya Mohamed, a senior who is a part of the advocacy board.”

Some PPE gets an F: FOX9’s Sarah Danik reports: “A concern about how certain respirator masks were fitting at Hennepin County Medical Center over the weekend led the hospital to take action after a nurse spoke up. The hospital reported the situation to the state of Minnesota after a vigilant nurse on duty over the weekend noticed something strange on Saturday: her mask wasn’t fitting properly. The nurse took her concern to leadership and Hennepin Healthcare said the masks in question were pulled from use.”

