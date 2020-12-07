Community service for protester behind toppling of Columbus statue at Minnesota Capitol

Columbus protest update. KMSP reports: “The only person charged for tearing down the Christopher Columbus statue at the Minnesota State Capitol in June is getting 100 hours of community service and will avoid trial under a deal struck with prosecutors. … Mike Forcia, an organizer with the American Indian Movement, will have his felony charge of first-degree criminal damage to property suspended. Under terms of the deal, Forcia will write a letter acknowledging the damage the Columbus statue toppling caused and must remain law abiding. … Forcia thanked the judge and his attorneys for agreeing to the deal during a 45-minute hearing conducted over Zoom.”

Faithless no more. MPR’s Brian Bakst reports: “Minnesota’s past brushes with Electoral College drama are a big reason why this year will probably lack it. … In 2004, a Democratic elector voted for the party’s vice presidential nominee over the presidential nominee in what is believed to be just a mix-up of two men named John (Kerry, the presidential candidate, and Edwards, the running mate). State lawmakers changed Minnesota law to make clear that the electors are bound by the popular vote outcome to head off future mishaps. … That law came into play four years ago when an elector bypassed Minnesota victor Hillary Clinton for her primary rival, Bernie Sanders. That elector was immediately removed and an alternate cast a vote for Clinton in his place. … Coincidentally, the wayward elector is back this year. Muhammad Abdurrahman said in 2016 that he disagreed with Minnesota’s law binding electors when he went off script, but he told an MPR News producer last week that he would back the party ticket this time.”

They’re probably mistaking it for a bike lane. The Star Tribune’s Tim Harlow reports: “A portion of Cedar Avenue running through south Minneapolis has a new look, and drivers are asking why. … The new configuration has only one traffic lane in each direction with a designated parking lane on both sides of the street. Left turn lanes were also put in at key intersections with high left-turn traffic to enhance safety, said Minneapolis city spokeswoman Sarah McKenzie. … ‘However, no one seems to have gotten the message. People are regularly driving in what is now the parking lane and if you try to comply with the new configuration things get all balled up at 26th and Cedar.’”

In other news…

