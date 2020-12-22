CVS to vaccinate 63,000 long-term care residents, workers in Minnesota

The Star Tribune’s Christopher Snowbeck says, “CVS Health plans on vaccinating more than 63,000 long-term care residents and workers in Minnesota, with shots to protect against COVID-19 beginning just after the Christmas holiday. … Starting Monday, CVS Health says it will begin administering COVID-19 vaccines at long-term care facilities in 12 states before expanding the effort next week to Minnesota and 35 other states.”

The AP’s Andrew Taylor writes: “Congress passed a $900 billion pandemic relief package Monday night that would finally deliver long-sought cash to businesses and individuals and resources to vaccinate a nation confronting a frightening surge in COVID-19 cases and deaths. Lawmakers tacked on a $1.4 trillion catchall spending bill and thousands of pages of other end-of-session business in a massive bundle of bipartisan legislation as Capitol Hill prepared to close the books on the year. The bill goes to President Donald Trump for his signature, which is expected in the coming days.”

Josh Verges writes in the Pioneer Press: “The Minnesota Department of Education made several adjustments Monday to last week’s guidance around in-person schooling during the coronavirus pandemic. The big changes last week will allow any elementary school to reopen full-time at full capacity starting Jan. 18, as long as schools take increased health and safety precautions.”

A Star Tribune story by Zoe Jackson says, “Minnesota high school students celebrated their eligibility for pandemic-related unemployment assistance on Monday, as Gov. Tim Walz encouraged more to apply for the benefits. … On Dec. 1, the Minnesota Court of Appeals ruled in favor of youth equity nonprofit Youthprise’s lawsuit, finding that an unemployment law judge incorrectly determined that high school students were ineligible to receive pandemic unemployment assistance.”

Says Nicole Mitchell for MPR, “ … wind and snow increase overnight Tuesday as a strong storm and associated cold front start moving across Minnesota. Although the snow totals stay relatively low for a major storm, with the current forecast from 3 to 4 inches north to an inch or less south, snow has been so limited across Minnesota the past month, this could be the heaviest snow many places have seen in weeks.”

A WCCO-TV story says, “Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey has signed the city’s 20th emergency regulation related to the COVID-19 pandemic. This one will cap third-party food service delivery fees. Frey signed the emergency regulation into law Monday, saying it will help Minneapolis restaurants keep more of their delivery profits and support workers — while continuing to prioritize public health. The regulation will cap the third-party food service delivery fees at 15%. Some restaurants have experienced delivery fees as high as 40% of the price of the customer’s order, city officials said.”

WCCO-TV reports: “A husband and wife suffered critical injuries Monday evening after they were both stabbed multiple times by their son near North Branch, according to the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were called to a Sunrise Township residence just after 6 p.m. after a man told a 911 dispatch that his adult son had attacked him and his wife in the home in which all three live. The suspect was arrested soon after without incident, and was taken to the Chisago County Jail. First responders treated the victims at the scene before they were brought to area trauma centers.”

At KARE-TV Emily Haavik says, “A St. Paul man is charged with committing five armed robberies and carjackings in just over an hour last month in Minneapolis. According to a complaint filed in Hennepin County District Court, Brandon Lee Rock, 20, is charged with six felonies in the alleged crime spree. Investigators believe he committed a string of robberies on Nov. 27, 2020 in Minneapolis.”

For the Business Journal, Carrigan Miller says, “The Minneapolis-St. Paul region improved its net flow of tech workers dramatically during the Covid-19 pandemic, according to new data released by LinkedIn. … Minneapolis was the fourth-biggest gainer in terms of its tech talent inflow-outflow ratio. The metro improved by 16.9% from April to October of this year, though it is still losing more tech workers to other metro areas than it gains. For 2020, it had an inflow-outflow ratio of .93, meaning for each 100 tech workers the area lost it gained 93. In 2019, that ratio was .80.”