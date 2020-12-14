First COVID-19 vaccine doses arrive in Minnesota

It’s here. KMSP reports: “The first shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine has arrived in Minnesota. … Gov. Tim Walz was on hand at the Minneapolis VA hospital Monday morning to personally oversee the delivery of the first nearly 3,000 doses of the vaccine. … The first shots will go into the arms of health care workers and long-term care residents within the next 24-48 hours, Walz told FOX 9. … Walz said workers checked tracking technology to make sure the vaccines were transported at the required temperature, and they were.”

Not a proud moment for Minnesota. The Star Tribune’s Paul Walsh reports: “A Twin Cities man was one of four stabbed in Washington, D.C., while demonstrating among ‘Proud Boys’ followers over the weekend in support of President Donald Trump’s fruitless effort to overturn his re-election defeat. … District of Columbia police said that Corey O. Nielsen, 39, of Robbinsdale, was taken to a nearby hospital after being wounded Saturday near Harry’s Bar, which the Washington Post described as gathering spot for the Proud Boys, a far-right group known for street fighting and directed by Trump during the campaign to ‘stand back and stand by.’”

What a year. For Sahan Journal, Becky Z. Dernbach reports: “St. Paul high school seniors Saylia Moo, Lay Lay, and Let Let have a lot in common. … Lay Lay and Let Let, who are twins, recently turned 18, and so did their friend Saylia. They all came to the United States from Karen refugee camps in Thailand as young children. They work part time at Panera Bread, and they want to attend the University of Minnesota to study biology and pursue health care careers. Before the pandemic, they all volunteered at Regions Hospital. … Also, they all thought they would have more college applications submitted by now. Without the structures of in-person school, however, the process has been challenging.”

Goodbye Twin City Federal. WCCO reports: “A bank name that’s been part of the Twin Cities since the 1930s will soon be gone. A major merger between Ohio-based Huntington Bank and TCF National Bank has just been announced. … On Monday, it was announced Huntington Bancshares Inc. is combining the two companies together to create a top 10 U.S. regional bank under the Huntington name. If regulators approve the reported $22 billion deal, the merger is scheduled to be completed next year.”

