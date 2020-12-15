Media outlets push for livestream of ex-officers’ trial in Floyd case

In the Star Tribune, Chao Xiong says, “A coalition of local and national media companies is opposing a request by prosecutors in the George Floyd case to limit trial access to closed-circuit TV viewable only in the courthouse. The coalition’s memorandum filed Monday asks Hennepin County District Judge Peter Cahill to proceed with his plan to livestream the proceedings outside of the courthouse in order to provide courtroom access mandated by the constitution while keeping people safe from COVID-19. … The coalition is comprised of the Star Tribune, Minnesota Public Radio, The Associated Press, all four local TV affiliates and their parent companies, The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times Company, Court TV, the Minnesota Coalition on Government Information and the Silha Center for the Study of Media Ethics and Law.”

For the AP, Scott Bauer reports, “A narrowly divided Wisconsin Supreme Court on Monday rejected President Donald Trump’s lawsuit attempting to overturn his election loss in the battleground state about an hour before the Electoral College cast Wisconsin’s 10 votes for Democrat Joe Biden. In the 4-3 ruling, the court’s three liberal justices were joined by conservative swing Justice Brian Hagedorn who said three of Trump’s four claims were filed too late and the other was without merit. The ruling ends Trump’s legal challenges in state court.”

In the Pioneer Press, Deanna Weniger writes: “Ramsey County is looking at another potential space to house the homeless this winter and is asking for input from residents in the Highland Park neighborhood through two virtual town hall meetings. The Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet, in cooperation with Interfaith Action of Greater St. Paul, are considering leasing the Provincial House at 1889 Randolph Ave. to the county for use as a shelter. The site, which has been used as offices and a residence for the Sisters for nearly 100 years, could serve approximately 20 families with minor children.”

A Duluth News Tribune story says, “Four elected officials from Duluth, including Mayor Emily Larson, have made public a letter they sent to U.S. Rep. Pete Stauber, R-Hermantown, criticizing him for signing onto an amicus brief in support of an effort to overturn presidential election results in four key swing states: Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Georgia. … ‘In one stroke of your pen, you destroyed your credibility with your constituents,’ they wrote.”

Article continues after advertisement

The AP reports: “A man accused of shooting and wounding a Brooklyn Park police officer has been charged with attempted first-degree murder, the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office said Monday. Tyrice Laws, 38, of Crystal, Minn., is also charged with first-degree assault of a police officer, violating an order for protection while possessing a firearm and possession of a firearm while the subject of an order for protection. … The shooting happened Friday after two Brooklyn Park police officers found Laws in a vehicle outside a home where they were responding to a disturbance.”

Also from the AP: “No charges will be filed against a pawn shop owner in the fatal shooting of another man during unrest that followed the death of George Floyd because witnesses were scarce and evidence at the scene was destroyed, prosecutors said Monday. Calvin Horton Jr., 43, was found shot outside Cadillac Pawn & Jewelry on May 27, two days after Floyd’s death sparked protests and unrest in Minneapolis and other cities. … Prosecutors said Monday that after a six-month investigation, they don’t have enough evidence to prove that the shooting wasn’t self-defense.”

WCCO-TV reports: “St. Paul police say they are investigating the city’s 31st homicide of 2020. Police say several people called 911 just before 2 p.m. to report a shooting on the 500 block of Jessamine Avenue West. Officers arrived to find a man dead from apparent gunshot wounds. … Police say this has been St. Paul’s deadliest year in at least a quarter-century, with Monday’s homicide pushing past 2019’s total.”