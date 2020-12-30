Minneapolis announces changes to police disciplinary process

The AP reports: “Minneapolis’ mayor and police chief on Tuesday announced changes in the city’s disciplinary processes for police officers in an effort to make it easier to hold them accountable for bad behavior. Mayor Jacob Frey and Chief Medaria Arradondo, in their latest initiative to change department practices in the wake of George Floyd’s death, said the city attorney’s office would be more deeply involved in misconduct investigations as soon as they begin, helping to guide them and to analyze evidence.”

In the Star Tribune, Greg Stanley writes: “The public will soon get more access to the Mississippi River in the heart of Minneapolis after federal officials decided this week to give the city much of the land around the closed lock and dam at Upper St. Anthony Falls. … The lock has been closed to navigation since 2015. Corps engineers will stay on site to keep operating and maintaining the dam for flood control. The rest of the land, including a few acres of shoreline, a parking lot and at least part of the shuttered lock will be given to the city to turn into a public space.”

Mara H. Gottfried writes in the Pioneer Press: “Ramsey County Sheriff Bob Fletcher set a legal appeal into motion on Tuesday over his office’s budget for next year, saying a reduction authorized by the County Board would result in a shortfall of a dozen deputies. … Fletcher said he is seeking approximately $2 million more for next year’s $62.2 million budget, which would allow the office to continue the work it currently does. The notice he filed in Ramsey County District Court on Tuesday is the latest clash between Fletcher and the board over his budget, which has played out in years past and more recently.”

WCCO-TV reports: “Minnesota shared another dance with snow Tuesday as a winter storm system passes through the Midwest and through Minnesota. Southern Minnesota should see the heaviest snow totals. …The metro area will still remain under a Winter Weather Advisory until 6 a.m. … The wind will pick up in the morning hours Wednesday, blowing some loose snow around.”

Also in the Star Tribune, Andy Mannix writes: “Imam Asad Zaman believes Michael Hari should be labeled a terrorist. Hari, after all, masterminded the bombing of a place of worship. He appointed himself leader of an armed militant group that harbored anti-government sentiment. … Earlier this month, a jury found Hari guilty of orchestrating and helping carry out the 2017 bombing of Dar Al-Farooq Islamic Center, a mosque in Bloomington. Zaman and other Muslim faith leaders in the Twin Cities are now calling on lawmakers to create a new statute specifically designating the crime of ‘domestic terrorism.’”

FOX 9 reports: “Minnesota’s minimum wage will increase to adjust to inflation on Jan. 1, 2021, the state Department of Labor and Industry announced Monday. The minimum wage for large employers will increase from $10 an hour to $10.08 an hour. The minimum wage for small employers and youth under 18 will increase from $8.15 to $8.21. The state minimum wage rates do not apply to work performed in Minneapolis and St. Paul, which have higher minimum wage rates.”

In the Pioneer Press, Julio Ojeda-Zapata writes: “A Lisbon, N.D., man accused of taking an ax to a Republican U.S. senator’s office windows in Fargo last week was ‘very vocal’ about his left-leaning political views, according to court records. Thomas Alexander Starks, 30, is under federal criminal investigation, accused of smashing two glass windows and an intercom system next to the door of Sen. John Hoeven’s office, U.S. Attorney Drew Wrigley told Forum News Service on Tuesday, Dec. 29. The federal prosecutor for North Dakota declined to say what federal charges Starks could face, if any.”