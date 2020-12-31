Minneapolis police kill man during traffic stop

In the Star Tribune, Libor Jany and Alex Chhith write: “Minneapolis police shot and killed a man they say fired first during a traffic stop on the city’s south side Wednesday night. Hours afterward, Police Chief Medaria Arradondo said he will release body camera footage of the shooting Thursday. … The shooting occurred as officers tried to stop the man, whom they described as a felony suspect, about 6:15 p.m. at the Holiday gas station at E. 36th Street and Cedar Avenue. Arradondo said witnesses reported that the suspect fired first, and that ‘police officers then exchanged gunfire with the suspects.’ A woman also in the car was not hurt.”

For MPR, Jon Collins writes: “The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is taking over the investigation. Elder said police body cameras were on and operational at the time of the shooting. About an hour after the shooting, a crowd of about 100 people gathered around the scene. It’s less than a mile from 38th Street and Chicago Avenue, the intersection near where George Floyd was killed by Minneapolis police in May. At a late Wednesday night briefing, Police Chief Medaria Arradondo said he intended to release police body camera footage from the incident on Thursday. He appealed to residents gathered at the scene to stay calm.”

Also in the Star Tribune, this from Chao Xiong: “The Minnesota Supreme Court upheld the state’s revenge porn law on Wednesday, ruling that sharing nude images of a person without their consent is not constitutionally protected free speech. The order reverses an earlier order by the state Court of Appeals, which struck down the 2016 law which made it a crime to publish, sell or disseminate private explicit images and videos without the person’s consent. That means outstanding cases that were on hold for about a year can now be prosecuted.”

MPR’s Dan Kraker reports: “The Red Lake and White Earth Bands of Ojibwe have asked the Minnesota Court of Appeals to pause the ongoing construction of the Line 3 oil pipeline replacement project until lawsuits challenging the project’s approval can be heard. The bands, along with several nonprofit groups and the Minnesota Department of Commerce, have filed lawsuits challenging the project in both federal and state court. But construction has already begun in earnest on the pipeline, which stretches for more than 300 miles across northern Minnesota.”

In the Pioneer Press, Deanna Weniger writes: “The coronavirus pandemic has been a dramatic disruption at city halls all across Minnesota. From tightening budgets to adjusting to changing resident needs to the closure of offices, cities and counties have had to adjust. And that includes how they interact with residents, with many meetings moving online. Yet muted microphones, extreme closeups and bad lighting aside, local municipalities say they are enjoying a surge of community feedback from residents who feel more comfortable engaging through the online format.”

KSTP-TV’s Callan Gray reports: “In the wake of George Floyd’s death, the Minnesota House of Representatives declared racism a public health crisis in our state. Over the months that followed, a group of lawmakers looked at how to address inequality in the state. The House Select Committee on Racial Justice has now released its 45-page report. … The report includes 83 recommendations. It calls for increased subsidies for early childhood care and education, tuition-free community college for students with financial needs, and mandated training for teachers, administrators and paraprofessionals in restorative, anti-racism and trauma-informed practices.It recommends more investments in programs to train, retain and promote teachers and health care workers of color.”

The AP reports: “A Wisconsin health system said Wednesday that 500 doses of coronavirus vaccine that had to be discarded after they were left unrefrigerated now appear to have been deliberately spoiled by an employee. Aurora Medical Center first reported on the spoiled doses on Saturday, and said they had been accidentally left out overnight by an employee at Aurora Medical Center in Grafton. …Their statement said nothing about a possible motive for the action, and health system officials didn’t immediately respond to messages seeking more information.”