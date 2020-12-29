Minnesota nursing home residents, staff begin to get COVID-19 vaccine

In the Star Tribune, Chris Serres writes: “Hundreds of residents and staff of Minnesota nursing homes began to get vaccinated Monday for the novel coronavirus — a critical turning point in the state’s battle to protect people who are particularly vulnerable to the deadly disease. … The plan is to vaccinate everyone who lives or works at Minnesota’s 2,100 long-term care facilities, including assisted-living homes, by the end of January, dependent on vaccine supply, state officials said.”

WCCO-TV says: “We’ll have another dance with snow Tuesday … A storm system passing through Nebraska and Kansas Monday night is heading northeast, bringing a shield of snow along with it. … The heaviest snow will fall in the metro at about dinnertime, with some scattered flurries later in the evening before it clears out after midnight. The Twin Cities can expect 2 to 4 inches of accumulation.”

For MPR, Tim Pugmire writes: “Minnesota legislators return to action next Tuesday to begin putting together a massive two-year state budget under the restrictions of COVID-19 protocols at the Capitol that took hold last March. … The workload was lighter in the last regular session, as well as in the series of special sessions that followed. A budget-writing year means more work and more meetings. … During floor sessions, a handful of people will work in the House chamber. But most lawmakers will participate from their office or home, using new remote voting technology aimed at speeding up the process.”

KSTP-TV reports: “The Minnesota State High School League says winter sports competitions may continue beginning Jan. 14. Once high school sports return, all participants will be required to wear masks. Exceptions have been made where a mask may be considered a safety concern, according to the MSHSL. Those sports include gymnastics, cheerleading, wrestling and swimming and diving.”

The Forum News Service reports: “St. Louis County sheriff’s deputies and Fond du Lac police officers are investigating the shooting death of a 16-year-old boy on the Fond du Lac Reservation in St. Louis County. … Officers were called to the scene around 1:19 a.m. Monday after a caller reported someone had been shot, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office. There, they found the boy’s body outside the residence. The initial investigation found he had been shot with a firearm.”

In the Star Tribune, Jessie Van Berkel writes: “U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn had his kidney and cancerous tissue surrounding it removed Monday at Mayo Clinic. The surgeon who conducted the procedure said it was successful and that Hagedorn is resting comfortably, according to Jennifer Carnahan, Hagedorn’s wife and chairwoman of the Minnesota Republican Party. … He was diagnosed with stage 4 kidney cancer in February 2019 and has been getting immunotherapy at Mayo Clinic since then.”