Minnesota nursing home residents start receiving COVID vaccine

First round of shots. The Associated Press reports: “Minnesota nursing home residents across the state began receiving doses of the newly approved Moderna vaccine this week as the state prioritizes the high-risk population in its vaccination rollout plan. Residents and staff at the St. Cloud VA Community Living Center and an assisted living facility in the Prairie Island Indian Community were among the first to receive doses of the vaccine.”

Tracking domestic terrorism. Also from the Associated Press: “The FBI alleges in an affidavit that white supremacists schemed to attack power stations in the southeastern U.S. and one Ohio teenager wanted the group to be ‘operational’ on a faster timeline if President Donald Trump lost his re-election bid. The FBI makes those allegations in an affidavit that was filed in March in Wisconsin federal court and mistakenly unsealed last week before it was resealed. It outlines an FBI investigation into several alleged white supremacists.”

Interview with Sen. Amy Klobuchar on the “Save Our Stages” portion of the COVID relief bill. The Current’s Jay Gabler reports: “[Klobuchar:] ‘Sen. Cornyn, Republican from Texas, and I are the leads on the bill, and we were able to get 57 Republican and Democratic Senators in total. We were able to get more money than we originally asked for, because we had such a strong case. These venues were the first to close down, the last to open … you can’t stand in a mosh pit in the middle of a pandemic, and you can’t be arm-to-arm in a theater. So we were able to really get a strong coalition and ended up getting more than the full funding in the bill, which is going to allow these venues to stay open for at least six months and really help them with their revenue.’”

Remembering a PFLAG pioneer. The Star Tribune’s Shannon Prather reports: “After Joan Dressen learned her son was gay in the early 1980s, she immediately started looking for resources and support for her child and her family. Finding none, Dressen and husband, Roger, sprang into action. They were part of a group that started the first Minneapolis chapter of PFLAG, Parents, Families and Friends of Lesbians and Gays.”

Another reason to stay home, or, at least, cover your face. Minnesota Public Radio’s Nicole Mitchell reports: “Dreams of a white Christmas in the Twin Cities this year will likely come true — and then some. … A rapidly intensifying winter storm expected to blow through Minnesota on Wednesday will likely dump between 6 and 12 inches on the Twin Cities, according to the National Weather Service. Western and northern metro cities are expected to see the largest amounts. … The winds in particular are of concern in this system. … ‘They will be fairly impressive,’ said Melissa Dye, a meteorologist with the Twin Cities office of the NWS, on Wednesday morning. ‘Wind gusts of 50 to 60 miles per hour are possible.’”

