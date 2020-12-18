Minnesota receiving less COVID-19 vaccine than promised

Really surprising the Trump administration would screw something like this up. WCCO reports: “Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz says it might be early hiccups, but the state is not receiving as much COVID-19 vaccine as it was promised. … Walz made the comments in an interview with WCCO Radio Friday morning. It comes as multiple governors across the country voiced concerns after vaccine allocation reductions. … According to Walz, state officials were hesitant to release unofficial numbers of expected vaccine doses, which they did release last week. The numbers did indeed change. … ‘We got about 40% less,’ Walz said.”

And, relatedly… KARE reports: “Minnesota health officials say their week two allotment of COVID-19 vaccines is going to be smaller than expected. … Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) spokesperson Doug Schultz said Friday that Operation Warp Speed informed MDH that the week two allotment of Pfizer vaccine will be 33,000. That’s significantly smaller than the 60,000 MDH was originally told Minnesota would receive. … Schultz said the week one allotment promised to Minnesota was 46,800 and from the latest reports, this is still on track.”

Clean cars driving forward. The Forum’s Dana Ferguson reports (via the Duluth News Tribune): “The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency on Friday, Dec. 18, said it planned to push forward an effort to require car manufacturers to sell low-and zero-emission vehicles in Minnesota. … MPCA Commissioner Laura Bishop said the agency in early 2021 would hold a series of information sessions about the proposed state rule changes and would seek approval from an administrative law judge to put in place the new guidelines. … If the judge signs off following a February hearing, the rules would likely affect vehicles sold in the state beginning in January 2024.”

New second-in-command at MPD. The Star Tribune’s Libor Jany reports: “Minneapolis police Chief Medaria Arradondo has named a new assistant chief to replace his retiring No. 2, as part of a larger shake-up of the department’s command staff. … Deputy chief Henry Halvorson will step into the assistant chief role of the departing Mike Kjos, who plans to retire in January. … In his new post, Halvorson will effectively take over the department’s day-to-day operations, overseeing its three specialized divisions: investigations, patrol and professional standards. … He’s spent the past three years as the deputy chief in charge of the professional standards unit. He is the department’s second-highest ranked American Indian in the department’s 150-plus year history — after former chief Janeé Harteau — and the first Native man to ever hold that rank.”

Fire at St. Paul homeless encampment. The Pioneer Press’ Mara H. Gottfried reports: “A fire at a homeless encampment in downtown St. Paul spread quickly to about seven tents early Friday. … No injuries were reported. Multiple propane tanks and cylinders, which people use for heating and cooking, were found at the Kellogg Mall Park. … Firefighters responded to a 911 call shortly after 2 a.m. Friday about a large fire at the encampment off Kellogg Boulevard. Thirty-five fire department personnel were at the scene for about an hour and firefighters extinguished the fire.”

Article continues after advertisement

Frostbite and a bite. The Star Tribune’s Rick Nelson reports: “Gov. Tim Walz has eased some dining restrictions, allowing patios at Minnesota restaurants to open on Saturday. Bundle up and take advantage of this weekend’s unseasonably temperate weather. Call ahead to determine availability and reservation status. And don’t forget local breweries; many taprooms will have patio service, too.”

In other news…

No job growth: “Minnesota’s economic recovery stalls even as unemployment rate drops” [Star Tribune]

The tooth comes out eventually: “Wisconsin dentist accused of breaking teeth in fraud scheme” [KSTP]

Home improvement boon: “Andersen, Marvin distribute nearly $50 million in profit sharing” [Star Tribune]

RIP: “Jazz great Debbie Duncan, Minnesota’s ‘First Lady of Song,’ dies at 69” [Current]

Today on MinnPost