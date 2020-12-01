Minnesota regulators approve medical cannabis for sickle cell disease, chronic vocal or motor tic disorders

Anxiety snubbed again. The Star Tribune’s Mary Lynn Smith reports: “Minnesota health officials soon will allow the use of medical marijuana for those with sickle cell disease or a chronic vocal or motor tic disorder. … Those ailments will be added to the list of qualifying medical conditions for the state’s medical cannabis program, effective August 2021. … Health officials rejected for a third time a petition to include anxiety as a qualifying condition, but said they will take a ‘deeper look’ at it early next year.”

Not a good look for Cargill. The Washington Post’s Peter Whoriskey reports: “The Supreme Court heard arguments Tuesday about whether U.S. chocolate companies should be held responsible for child slavery on the African farms from which they buy most of their cocoa. … Six African men are seeking damages from Nestlé USA and Cargill, alleging that as children they were trafficked out of Mali, forced to work long hours on Ivory Coast cocoa farms and kept at night in locked shacks. Their attorneys argue that the companies should have better monitored their cocoa suppliers in West Africa, where about two-thirds of the world’s cocoa is grown and child labor is widespread.”

Condolences to the family. KARE’s Jeremiah Jacobsen reports: “Authorities in northern Minnesota are investigating a hunting-related death last Wednesday near the Red Lake Reservation in Beltrami County. … According to a news release from the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office, Lukas R. Dudley, 28, of Bemidji, was shot on Nov. 25 in Nebish Township, near the boundary for the Red Lake Reservation. … The sheriff’s office says a hunter, a 33-year-old man from Redby, saw the movement of what he thought was a deer and fired one round from his rifle. When the hunter approached and discovered Dudley had been shot he immediately called 911. The sheriff says the hunter is cooperating with the investigation.”

And he didn’t even win Minnesota. The Rochester Post Bulletin’s Matthew Stolle writes: “When President Donald Trump campaigned in Rochester last month, the City of Rochester and Mayor Kim Norton succeeded in getting the Trump campaign to do something no other hosting city had been able to do. … It got the campaign to fork over the rental fee upfront, which amounted to $16,000 for space at Rochester International Airport. And the campaign agreed to abide by the 250-person limit at the rally set by the state to help contain the spread of the coronavirus.”

In other news…

Green economy: “Record year for wind parts helps salvage port season in Duluth” [Duluth News Tribune]

Radio drama: “Minnesota radio host resigns after bullying another DJ on the air” [Star Tribune]

Bourne, again: “Woodbury Author Tapped To Continue Jason Bourne Series: ‘You’re Trying To Step Inside The Shoes Of This Iconic Hero’” [WCCO]

Cold turkey: “In International Falls, a rejection of backyard chickens” [MPR]