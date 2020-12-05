Minnesota Supreme Court rejects GOP election lawsuit

The Forum News Service’s Michael Brun writes: “The Minnesota Supreme Court on Friday denied a request to temporarily halt certification of the state’s general election results and conduct a statewide recount over suggestions of ‘vote count anomalies.’ The request was brought by 2nd Congressional District candidate Tyler Kistner, as well as a host of other failed candidates and current Republican lawmakers, stemming from challenges over the suspension of witness requirements for absentee and mail-in ballots and other concerns.”

In the Pioneer Press, Mara H. Gottfried writes: “Minnesota’s attorney general announced Friday that he’ll make a decision about whether to file charges against a St. Paul officer who shot and wounded a man after the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension investigation is complete. Joseph Washington, a 31-year-old who police were searching for because he was accused of an assault with a knife, remained hospitalized Friday after Officer Tony Dean shot him last Saturday.”

From the Associated Press: “Wisconsin crossed the 400,000 mark in recorded COVID-19 cases on Friday, adding nearly 4,900 positives in one day and 63 additional deaths. There have now been 404,555 positive cases in the state and 3,625 deaths. Gov. Tony Evers on Thursday cited high case counts in the state when making the argument with President Donald Trump’s administration to get $466 million to fight the virus and prioritize the state for vaccine distribution.”

The Star Tribune’s Zoë Jackson writes: “Republican leaders of the Minnesota Legislature suggested Friday that state lawmakers and the staff who work for them should be among the early recipients of a COVID-19 vaccine when it is available. ‘I’m encouraging the vaccines, as one of the priority groups after elderly and some of our front-line workers, that we think about the people that have to be essential at the Capitol,’ Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, R-East Gull Lake, said at a forum with other legislative leaders.”

Also from the AP, Mohamed Ibrahim writes: “The Red Lake and White Earth Bands of Chippewa asked the independent Public Utilities Commission to stay its earlier approval of the project, citing pending litigation before the Minnesota Court of Appeals. Attorneys for the two northern Minnesota tribes argued that allowing construction to continue would cause irreparable harm should the court rule in their favor. The commission voted 4-1 to reject the request. Commissioners said further delaying construction would hurt workers who have already arrived in northern Minnesota, and that the court has the authority to halt construction on its own should it rule in the tribes’ favor.”

KSTP-TV’s Joe Skluzacek reports: “Mayo Clinic Health System is temporarily suspending operations at a handful of Minnesota clinics and reallocating staff members beginning Monday, as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to surge. … According to Mayo, the suspensions are necessary so staffing resources can be reallocated to other critical care needs during a surge in COVID-19.The closures are expected to last six weeks.”

Also in the Pioneer Press, Brandon Yee writes: “An anonymous donor left 16 $100 bills in a Salvation Army red kettle Thursday in the Twin Cities. For the 10th consecutive year, the Salvation Army believes a donor it has nicknamed ‘St. Grand’ dropped off a major donation. It’s a tradition that began in 2011 and has totaled $139,700 in donations in the Christmas seasons since. Over that time, ‘St. Grand’ has dropped off the same large sum, in $100 bills, at multiple red kettle locations each year.”