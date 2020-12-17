Minnesota unemployment rate dropped to 4.4% in November

Unemployment ticks down. KSTP’s Rebecca Omastiak reports: “Minnesota’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dropped in November to 4.4% from 4.6% in October, according to an update Thursday from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED). … DEED reported the drop was due to increases in employment throughout the state and that the labor force expanded by 20,212 in November. … However, DEED reported the state lost jobs in November, on a seasonally adjusted basis, for the first time since April as COVID-19 cases surged, businesses underwent additional restrictions and winter weather hit.”

Speaking of jobs. The Star Tribune’s Chris Serres report: “It was the day after Thanksgiving and Bill Tiedemann faced a once-unthinkable dilemma: Whether to evacuate a group home in Stillwater for older adults living with H.I.V. … A sudden outbreak of the novel coronavirus had sickened all three residents of the nonprofit home that Tiedemann oversees, and he was running out of staff to bathe, feed and administer medications. … Yet a deeper crisis was narrowly averted with a single telephone call. That same day, Tiedemann reached out to a new state program that provides emergency staffing to residential care facilities in crisis. Within 48 hours, the program connected Tiedemann with six qualified applicants — all ready and willing to care for people stricken by a rampaging respiratory illness that has killed at least 4,658 Minnesotans and sickened nearly 390,000.”

Wow, another one of those bad apples. At Sahan Journal, Tony Webster reports: “The cell phone recording went viral around the world: a 24-year veteran of the Minneapolis Police Department threatening to break the leg of a teenager if he didn’t cooperate when stopped by police in March 2015. … The video clip drew widespread outrage, and a demand for a federal investigation from the Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations—but it wasn’t the whole story. … For more than five years, the City of Minneapolis didn’t publicly disclose the full events of that day. Now, Sahan Journal has obtained documents and recordings through a public records lawsuit against the city, which reveal for the first time that the Minneapolis officer subjected the teens to a litany of racist comments, within earshot of other officers and a police supervisor. No record has emerged to suggest any of these other officers intervened or reported their colleague to department leadership.”

Plans for next year’s trial. KSTP Ryan Raiche and Joe Augustine report: “The Minnesota National Guard is preparing for a potentially massive and indefinite deployment early next year, during the high-profile trial of the four former Minneapolis police officers tied to the death of George Floyd, according to an internal plan obtained by 5 INVESTIGATES. … The 12-page warning order called “Operation Safety Net” outlines in great detail how the guard will respond to anticipated civil unrest before, during and after the trial of Derek Chauvin, J Alexander Keung, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao. … The worst-case scenario calls for all available guard forces in the state to be activated for an indefinite period of time.”

In other news…

What could possibly go wrong? “Armadillos roam closed conservatory, chaos ensues” [Star Tribune]

Missing one year won’t keel you: “‘This Is The Most Prudent Course Of Action’: Minneapolis Boat Show Canceled” [WCCO]

It was a good run: “Janis Hall, publisher & co-founder, 1990-2020” [Southwest Journal]

Where the street-clearers have no names: “Minnesota snowplow naming contest” [KARE]

Why the Dinkytown McDonald’s mattered: “Ode to a McDonald’s: So Long to Dinkytown’s Public Square” [Heavy Table]

Today on MinnPost