National panel recommends immediate release of Myon Burrell, Minneapolis man convicted of murder in 2002

For MPR, Robin McDowell and Margie Mason write: “A national panel of legal experts recommended the immediate release of a Black man sentenced to life in prison as a teenager nearly two decades ago. They also said Minnesota police appeared to have suffered from ‘tunnel vision’ while investigating the case of Myon Burrell, convicted of killing a little girl hit by a stray bullet in 2002. In addition, the panel said, among the other serious flaws in the high-profile case, police ignored witnesses and evidence that might have helped eliminate Burrell as a suspect.”

The Star Tribune’s Stephen Montemayer writes: “Disinformation and conspiracy theories about this year’s vote are a danger to election workers and democracy itself, Minnesota Secretary of State Simon warned Tuesday at a state Senate hearing called to examine the election’s integrity. With the presidential race’s outcome under continued but unsuccessful legal attack by President Donald Trump and allies, Republican state Sen. Mary Kiffmeyer of Big Lake raised questions about pandemic-driven changes to Minnesota’s voting procedures that have since been the subject of court wrangling.”

From WCCO-TV: “Hudson, Wisconsin’s city council has unanimously approved a 10 p.m. curfew in effect Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. Business in Hudson, Wisconsin has been hot since Minnesota put its latest COVID-19 restrictions in place. Wisconsin has fewer restrictions. Hudson Mayor Rich O’Connor floated the idea of a curfew shutting down bars and restaurants, trying to stop the violence that has come with the increase in visitors. The tipping point: three people were stabbed in three different locations in downtown Hudson early Sunday morning.”

The Star Tribune’s Dee DePass writes: “As COVID-19 vaccines wind their way toward approval, employers are envisioning a tantalizing prospect: workplaces immune from a deadly disease that has ravaged their bottom lines and upended economies around the world. But how aggressive can those who write the paychecks be in persuading their workers to roll up their sleeves? … ‘The big difference from recommending that their employees be vaccinated and mandating it is, what are employers willing to do if the employees violate that mandate?’ said Jack Sullivan, a partner in the labor and employment group at Dorsey & Whitney.”

The AP reports: “Minnesota investigators released Tuesday the names of the officers who killed a 19-year-old man they suspected in a drive-by shooting, but didn’t provide details on what happened. Estavon Elioff, 19, died Saturday of multiple gunshot wounds in Mountain Iron, Minnesota, the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said in a press release. Elioff had been earlier identified by his mother, Jacqueline Elioff, of Vancouver, Washington, who questioned why officers felt they needed to shoot her son.”

For MPR, Kristi Marohn writes: “Officials in the west-central Minnesota town of Murdock are expected to vote Wednesday on whether to allow a controversial religious group that worships ancient Norse gods to use a former church as a regional gathering place. The Asatru Folk Assembly (AFA) bought an abandoned Lutheran church in the Swift County town about 110 miles northwest of Minneapolis. The Murdock City Council is debating whether to grant a conditional use permit that would allow the AFA to use the church building as a place of worship. Some local residents have voiced opposition due to the AFA’s pro-white beliefs. Opponents who call themselves Murdock Area Alliance Against Hate plan to rally along Highway 12 before Wednesday’s 5:30 p.m. virtual City Council meeting.”

The Star Tribune’s Rochelle Olson writes: “Minneapolis criminal defense lawyer Kassius Benson was chosen Tuesday to lead the Hennepin County Public Defender’s office, succeeding Mary Moriarty whose contract was not renewed by the state board. Benson, 49, started out as a law clerk in the county office after he graduated from the University of Minnesota Law School in 1996. He worked as a public defender both here and in Washington, D.C., before launching his own Minneapolis-based firm 17 years ago.”