Secretary of State Simon calls election fraud claims ‘foolish’

Add “shameful.” The Star Tribune’s Stephen Montemayor reports: “Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon warned one of his predecessors this week to stop spreading misinformation about the 2020 elections, blistering claims that fraud swung the outcome as “foolish and irresponsible.” State Sen. Mary Kiffmeyer, the Big Lake Republican who chairs the Senate’s elections committee, had pressed him for details last month on the August primary and November general election as she cited ‘anecdotal reports of irregular election activity, questions on software, equipment malfunctions and other concerns during this year’s election.’”

The best of a bad situation. KSTP’s Callan Gray reports: “Ramsey County leaders say they will have shelter space for every person experiencing homelessness in the county this winter. It’s a huge undertaking with roughly 350 unsheltered individuals county-wide. ‘We believe that we’re going to fully be able to meet the needs of every one of our neighbors who are currently outside,’ District 3 Commissioner Trista MatasCastillo said. ‘We will have indoor bed space for them come January when funds and expansions are all in place.’”

Kneeling for racial injustice. Grand Forks Herald’s Brad Elliott Schlossman reports: “UND men’s hockey players Jasper Weatherby and Jacob Bernard-Docker know they may stir emotions Wednesday afternoon before the No. 1-ranked Fighting Hawks open the 2020-21 season. So, they want to get this out there: When the national anthem plays at Baxter Arena, Weatherby and Bernard-Docker will be kneeling to demonstrate against racial injustices and inequities that exist both in America and elsewhere around the world.”

From pub to food shelf. WCCO’s Christiane Cordero reports: “A group of people recently let go from their jobs in the service industry shuffle through the lines to pick out groceries. A team of volunteers work like an orchestra to create a hum of boxes moving, people greeting and firewood burning on the winter morning. Its conductor is The Gnome’s owner, Brian Ingram. ‘If I’m sitting at home and I have a full belly and my community doesn’t, that doesn’t work in our house,’ Ingram said.”

In other news…

Have rum, will travel: “Minnesota restaurants push to-go cocktails for COVID-19 relief” [Star Tribune]

Smart politicians: “Dakota Co. waives 2021 liquor license fee” [KARE]

Signing off: “Pohlads leave the radio business, selling its Go stations to a Christian nonprofit” [Star Tribune]