State moves to suspend liquor licenses of bars that defied Minnesota’s COVID restrictions

The Forum News Services’ Matthew Guerry writes: “After a number of bars, restaurants and other public-facing businesses in Minnesota forged ahead with plans to reopen Wednesday, in protest of state pandemic restrictions, the state announced Wednesday night that it notified two bars — including one in Lakeville — that it intends to suspend their liquor licenses for 60 days. The move comes ‘for blatantly violating’ an executive order ‘by selling alcohol for on-premises consumption,’ according to a statement from the Minnesota Department of Public Safety Alcohol and Gambling Enforcement Division. Dozens of establishments across the state reportedly opened for indoor dining and drinking despite a ban on those acts that took effect in November amid an increase in COVID-19 infections.”

An AP story says, “St. Louis County prosecutors said [Duluth police] officer Tyler Leibfried, 28, was responding to a possible domestic incident on Sept. 12 when he mistakenly thought he heard two gunshots. He allegedly fired a total of six rounds into a closed-door leading into an apartment, striking Jared Fyle, who was on the other side of the door and unarmed. The Duluth Police Department said in a release it had completed its internal review and found Leibfried’s conduct to be ‘contrary’ to department policies. The statement said he ‘is off duty indefinitely.’ No further details were released.”

Frederick Melo for the Pioneer Press says: “Delayed by the threat of a mayoral veto, a proposed ordinance amendment to allow wine-only shops to operate within a quarter-mile of liquor stores will be revisited by the St. Paul City Council on Jan. 27. City Council Member Jane Prince had authored the amendment to liquor store distance requirements to make an exception from the half-mile rule for shops that sell only wine. The amendment, co-sponsored by Council Member Dai Thao, was initially driven by the proprietors of Yoerg Brewing Company, a restaurant and brewery on Maria Avenue, who plan to open the Vin de Pays wine shop next door.”

The Star Tribune’s Paul Walsh writes, “A meteor that flashed across the east-central Minnesota horizon for a few seconds and lit up the sky before sunrise Wednesday was captured on the squad car dashcam of an awe-struck sheriff’s deputy. The unusually bright meteor starred in a four-second video captured by Pine County Deputy Aaron Borchardt in the early moments of his shift. … Thaddeus LaCoursiere, a planetarium educator for the Bell Museum at the University of Minnesota, identified the plummeting object as a bolide, an extremely bright meteor that often explodes upon engaging Earth’s atmosphere.”

An NPR story by Laura Wamsley says, “Tyson Foods has fired seven managers at an Iowa pork plant after investigating allegations they bet on how many workers there would get sick from the coronavirus. The company, one of the country’s largest meat suppliers, launched an independent investigation into the complaints last month, suspending without pay the managers allegedly involved. Former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder led the investigation. … More than 1,000 employees at the plant in Waterloo have been infected by the virus, and at least six have died. The virus spread across the community: Black Hawk County has seen some 12,000 cases and 193 deaths. Many of the plant’s 2,800 employees are immigrants and refugees.”

Another Fox 9 story says, “A second dog was found after it went missing nearly two weeks ago when the SUV the pooch was in was stolen in south Minneapolis, according to the dog’s owner. On Dec. 3, Gina Rios left her car running to drop her child off at daycare. Her two dogs, Lucy and Lola, were inside the SUV when she saw a woman jump in the car and drive away, she told FOX 9. … Wednesday morning Rios learned of a Lola sighting in Coon Rapids and headed out to the area with her dog Lucy to try to find her. While walking in the area, she called out Lola’s name. At one point along the railroad tracks, she heard the bushes rustle when she saw Lola come out in a low crawl. Once Lola recognized Rios, the dog started wagging its tail and crying.”

Also in the Star Tribune, this from Tim Harlow, “Online road knowledge tests are back. The state’s Driver and Vehicle Services (DVS) division on Tuesday resumed offering online Class D knowledge exams after taking the system down last month to improve security and ensure integrity of the testing system. There are some changes: Test takers will have to begin the exam immediately after registering, and proctors will be limited to supervising tests for three prospective drivers a year.”

