Wild GM Guerin named in whistleblower lawsuit

Not a defendant. KMSP’s Fox Staff reports: “Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin has been named in a lawsuit regarding an incident that allegedly took place two years ago when he was the Pittsburgh Penguins assistant general manager. The lawsuit against the Penguins claims a former minor league assistant coach was fired because he was a whistleblower to a sexual assault. That assistant coach says the head coach of the AHL team assaulted his wife in November 2018. Seven months later, that assistant says he told Guerin about the incident. According to the lawsuit, Guerin told that assistant coach to ‘stay quiet.’”

More needs unmet. CNBC’s Brian Schwartz and Stephanie Dhue report: “Sens. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and Tina Smith, D-Minn., have informed the secretary of Health and Human Services they have discovered ‘significant gaps in COVID-19 testing capacity.’ … They said the labs informed them that they experienced a ‘large spike in COVID-19 diagnostic testing needs’ during the summer surge. The letter said the labs are also developing additional testing capacities but are still short on supplies and are experiencing ‘confusion about payment and reimbursement for COVID-19 diagnostic testing as a result of Congressional and Administration inaction.’”

What about Bob? The Star Tribune’s Ryan Faircloth reports: “Ramsey County residents expressed mixed feelings Tuesday night about Sheriff Bob Fletcher’s performance, as county officials mull how to hold the Sheriff’s Office accountable and improve community trust. … Last month, he drove past an injured man who had been hit by a vehicle on a dark suburban roadway, narrowly missing running him over while filming a segment. In another episode, Fletcher pursued a stolen car for about 17 minutes through neighborhoods on St. Paul’s East Side, reaching high speeds in residential areas and speeding the wrong way down one-way streets.”

How to track a polar bear via satellite. MPR’s Tim Nelson reports: “Enter BJ Kirschhoffer, who runs field operations for Polar Bear International. (He grew up, as it happens, in White Bear Lake). It also just so happens that his dad, Jon, is an advanced research specialist at Maplewood-based 3M. So BJ Kirschhoffer asked his dad to come up with a better way to deploy battery powered transmitters, which are about the size of a pack of gum. It just made sense: researchers turning to the company that makes Scotch tape and Post-it notes to stick GPS trackers to bears.”

Article continues after advertisement

In other news…

Good news: “St. Cloud council approves 2021 budget with funding for body cameras” [St. Cloud Times]

Union member-supported: “Staff at Minnesota Public Radio, The Current officially vote to unionize” [BringMeTheNews]

More like a blizzard of kindness: “Chain reaction of kindness spans over 900 vehicles at Brainerd Dairy Queen” [KARE]

Looking up: “Northern lights possible Wednesday night across Minnesota” [MPR]

Someone’s got a heart two sizes too small: “Minnesota resident’s Christmas light display shamed for ‘harmful impact’ to community in anonymous letter” [Fox News]