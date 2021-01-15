Authorities preparing for potential of armed protests at Minnesota Capitol

For KSTP-TV Brett Hoffland reports, “Authorities are preparing for the potential for armed protests at the Minnesota Capitol. It comes amid threats of violence heading into President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration next week. The Minnesota Department of Administration approved multiple permit applications for events on the State Capitol grounds this weekend, and now law enforcement officials are putting together a plan to make sure everyone is safe. … A group called Hold the Line Minnesota has permits for the weekend and told KSTP, ‘We’re just doing what we’ve always done and that’s peacefully protest all that’s been stolen from us.’”

Alex Chhith writes in the Star Tribune: “Heavy snow and high winds will bring whiteouts and hazardous travel to much of southern Minnesota on Friday as a slow-moving snowstorm that began Thursday with freezing rain and slushy snow turns into a winter juggernaut. A blizzard warning is in effect until 6 p.m. Friday in much of southwestern Minnesota, according to the National Weather Service. … Along with strong winds, up to 10 inches of snow is forecast along the Interstate 90 and I-35 corridors, including for Fairmont, Austin, Rochester and Faribault.”

For MPR, Kristi Marohn says, “Minnesota is not on track to meet its goals for reducing greenhouse gas emissions linked to climate change, the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency reported Thursday. The biennial report says emissions have declined just 8 percent since 2005. That’s well short of the goal of 30 percent by 2025. Most of the reduction has come from the electricity generation sector, as some power plants that burn fossil fuels have been replaced by renewable energy. Transportation is the largest source of greenhouse gas emissions in Minnesota.”

Says Chris Serres in the Star Tribune, “After witnessing the horror of people gasping for air and dying, administrator Deborah Veit expected front-line workers to leap at the opportunity to be inoculated against the deadly virus when the vaccines finally arrived at the facility this week. Instead, nearly half the 75 staff members who care for residents at [Oak Meadows Senior Living] are refusing the shots out of fear of side effects and distrust in the vaccine’s efficacy. Across Minnesota, senior homes and public health officials are facing an unexpected obstacle in their efforts to roll out the coronavirus vaccines and stem the relentless tide of infections: resistance from front-line workers who have witnessed the virus’ deadly toll.”

Article continues after advertisement

For WCCO, David Schuman says, “Some Minneapolis City Council members are pushing to open the door for rent control in the city. Rent control, or rent stabilization, puts a cap on how much landlords can increase their tenants’ rent each year. Three Minneapolis City Council members — President Lisa Bender, Cam Gordon and Jeremiah Ellison — want to bring a rent control ordinance to the city. Before they can, the city charter first needs to be amended to even allow for the ordinance to be proposed. That would take a citywide vote in November.”

A FOX 9 story says, “A Minneapolis serial rapist charged in a number of attacks near the Dinkytown and Marcy-Holmes neighborhoods over the last several years pleaded guilty to several counts of sexual assault Thursday. Jory Wiebrand, 35, is accused of sexually assaulting, burglarizing, stalking and harassing women in attacks carried out across several Minneapolis neighborhoods, with a particular focus on the area near the University of Minnesota campus. He was charged in 13 cases involving at least 16 victims.”

A WCCO-TV says, “A number of protesters say they’ve locked up to each other inside a segment of the under-construction Enbridge Line 3 pipe. … Earlier this week, eight people were arrested in a protest to oppose construction of the Enbridge Energy Line 3 oil pipeline replacement. More than 150 people gathered in Aitken County on Saturday to protest the project.”

Bob Shaw writes in the Pioneer Press: “Foot by foot, block by block, the 10-mile trail around White Bear Lake is slowly materializing. The trail-builders report progress in their efforts to create the longest trail around any lake in the state. ‘The mood is changing,’ said Mark Sather, former city manager of White Bear Lake, now working on building the trail. ‘Public support continues to grow.’ The drive to acquire the land is being helped, in part, by COVID. The pandemic forced people outdoors onto walking trails for socially-distant exercise, giving a new urgency to completing the trail.”