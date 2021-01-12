Derek Chauvin to be tried separately from other cops in George Floyd case

Trial separation. The Star Tribune’s Paul Walsh reports: “Fired Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin will stand trial alone in March in connection with the death of George Floyd, leaving the three other former police officers involved in the death to be tried together later this summer. … The trial in Hennepin County District Court of Chauvin, who pinned his knee on Floyd’s neck until he fell unconscious and later died on May 25, will proceed on March 8, Judge Peter Cahill ordered late Monday. … The other defendants, Thomas Lane, J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao, will remain tried together, but Cahill moved the start of that trial to Aug. 23.”

Seems like teachers’ views would be relevant here. Also in the Star Tribune, Mara Klecker reports: “The Minneapolis teachers union is pushing back against the district’s reopening plans, citing safety concerns and saying that they’ve been left out of crucial decisionmaking discussions. … The union is seeking an agreement to establish class-size caps, weekly COVID-19 testing for staff and social distancing protocols before the district’s youngest students return to in-person classes in February. … Under the district’s plan, which will be presented to the school board Tuesday night, preschoolers and kindergartners could return to school buildings on Feb. 8 and first- and second-graders on Feb. 10, followed by students in grades 3-5 on Feb. 22.”

Just like Jesus said. In the West Central Tribune, Karen Tolkkinen reports: “A Douglas County, Minn., pastor called for a citizens’ militia to form to support local law enforcement and said he expects President Donald Trump to order martial law … The Rev. Darryl Knappen of Cornerstone Church in Alexandria, Minn., made the comments in a Saturday, Jan. 9, video titled ‘Is Martial law coming soon? Listen up.’ He posted the video to Facebook just days after the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol that occurred just after a Trump rally in Washington, D.C.”

The price of freedom? WCCO reports: “Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison says a Monticello restaurant, Cornerstone Café, reached a settlement with his office after violating indoor dining restrictions in December. … By the terms of the consent judgment accepted by Wright County District Court Tuesday, Ellison said the restaurant will give up the profits it made while violating the order — $10,000 — and will also fully comply with executive orders and future executive orders. … If the restaurant violates the settlement terms, it is liable to pay a civil penalty of $25,000 to the State of Minnesota.”

In other news…

