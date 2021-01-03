Hennepin County Sheriff releases body cam footage of home search connected to Dolal Idd

KSTP-TV’s Kyle Brown reports: “The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office has released body camera footage of deputies serving a warrant early Thursday morning at an Eden Prairie home in connection with a felony suspect who was shot and killed by police after he shot at officers during a traffic stop earlier that night in Minneapolis.The 28-minute-long video, which was released for public viewing on Saturday, shows Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office SWAT members executing a ‘knock and announce’ search warrant on the last known address of 23-year-old Dolal Idd. According to Hennepin County Sheriff David Hutchinson, the SWAT team was called to assist the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension because a court-signed warrant indicated there was probable cause to believe there were firearms in the home.”

For the AP, Steve Karnowski writes: “When the Minnesota Legislature convenes for its 2021 regular session Tuesday, it won’t look like a normal session. The House will meet entirely via Zoom until further notice because of the pandemic. The Senate will try a hybrid approach. And the Capitol will remain surrounded by riot fencing. That’s going to make it a challenge for lawmakers to interact with each other, their constituents and the advocates for a myriad of causes who normally would rally under the Capitol rotunda or fan out through the halls and hearing rooms.”

In the Star Tribune, Stephen Montemoyer writes: “A pair of Republican state lawmakers are going to court to try to stop what they are calling an illegal round of pay raises for state employees. Continuing a battle over a state labor agreement that came to a head without a consensus in Minnesota’s divided Legislature last May, Rep. Marion O’Neill, R-Maple Lake, and Sen. Mark Koran, R-North Branch, are asking a Ramsey County judge to strike down the Minnesota Management and Budget agreement that awarded 2.5% pay raises to state workers over GOP objections last summer.”

The AP reports: “A growing number of Republican lawmakers are joining President Donald Trump’s extraordinary effort to overturn the election, pledging to reject the results when Congress meets next week to count the Electoral College votes and certify President-elect Joe Biden’s win. … Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, the top Democrat on the panel overseeing the Electoral College count, said the Republican effort to create a federal commission ‘to supersede state certifications’ is wrong. ‘It is undemocratic. It is un-American. And fortunately it will be unsuccessful. In the end, democracy will prevail,’ she said in a statement.”

Mike Hughlett writes in the Star Tribune: “The Internal Revenue Service claims the executors of Prince’s estate have lowballed its value by 50%, or about $80 million, triggering a dispute that could prolong the late musician’s already tortuous and expensive probate proceedings. The IRS determined that Prince’s estate is worth $163.2 million, well above the $82.3 million valuation submitted by Comerica Bank & Trust, the estate’s administrator. … In the IRS’ view, Prince’s estate owes another $32.4 million in federal taxes, roughly doubling the tax bill based on Comerica’s valuation, according to documents filed in U.S. Tax Court.”

For the Forum News Service, John Myers writes: “Have you ever paused at a spot in the woods and wondered, what else walks by here? …The researchers at the Voyageurs Wolf Project wondered that and did something to get an answer. They placed a motion-activated video trail camera on a likely looking beaver dam and left it for more than a year. … Between March 2019 and April 2020, at an active beaver dam near Lake Kabetogama just south of Voyageurs National Park in northern Minnesota, at least 15 species of birds and animals — the researchers didn’t do a formal count — were captured on video with sound. … The video can be viewed on the Voyageurs Wolf Project YouTube and Facebook pages.”