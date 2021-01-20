Joe Biden sworn in as 46th president of the United States

It’s official. The New York Times reports: “Joseph Robinette Biden Jr. was sworn in as the 46th president of the United States on Wednesday, taking office at a moment of profound economic, health and political crises with a promise to seek unity after a tumultuous four years that tore at the fabric of American society.”

Tragedy at St. Paul homeless encampment. The Star Tribune’s Paul Walsh reports: “Fire at a homeless encampment Wednesday morning in downtown St. Paul killed one person and injured another, authorities said. The blaze along Shepard Road between Jackson and N. Sibley streets was reported to police about 7:30 a.m.”

Even after 400,000 dead. WCCO reports: “A group of parents, student-athletes and coaches in Minnesota filed a motion in federal court Tuesday seeking a preliminary injunction to block Gov. Tim Walz’s mask requirement for youth sports. The group, Let Them Play MN, says the motion argues that the governor and state health officials have unfairly and repeatedly targeted youth sports for shutdowns and restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic. The group says the science used by officials is skewed to make youth sports seem unsafe.”

Unblock the block. KSTP’s Kyle Brown reports: “In a searing statement posted to social media on Tuesday, Minneapolis City Council President Lisa Bender gave Mayor Jacob Frey an ultimatum on removing the barriers around the George Floyd memorial: Use your authority, or the council will step in. The intersection of 38th Street and Chicago Avenue was blocked off shortly after Floyd’s death in police custody to preserve the area as a site of healing for the community. Since then, city leaders have met with members of the community to forge a path forward, but no timeline had ever been set.”

In other news…

