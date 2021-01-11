Minneapolis police union head Kroll to retire at end of month

For whom the bell Krolls. KSTP reports: “The head of the Minneapolis police union says he plans to retire at the end of the month. … According to Police Officers Federation of Minneapolis President Lt. Bob Kroll, he’s planning to retire at the end of January. … In a letter obtained by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS and confirmed by Kroll, Kroll told union members he planned to leave in May, which would’ve marked 25 years that he’s served on the union board. However, ‘After reviewing the bigger picture, it is in my family’s best interest for me to retire four months early,’ Kroll said.”

Line 3 arrests. From the AP (via WCCO): “Eight people were arrested in a protest to oppose construction of the Enbridge Energy Line 3 oil pipeline replacement in northern Minnesota, authorities said. … More than 150 people gathered in Aitken County on Saturday to protest the project, the Northern Lights Task Force said in a news release. They blocked a road in one area, then traveled on buses and cars to another area south of Hill City, where authorities say they interfered with construction workers. … Many people dispersed after authorities gave warnings. But after ignoring orders to leave, seven people were booked into jail for trespassing on critical infrastructure, and one person was cited and released for failing to leave an unlawful assembly, authorities said.”

Ah, yes, Emmer the uniter. WCCO’s Esme Murphy reports: “As Democrats move forward with impeachment, only a few Republicans are calling for President Donald Trump to be removed from office before the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden. … Minnesota’s Republican delegation would prefer the clock to run out on the Trump presidency without an impeachment vote. … All three Republican Minnesota congressmen in December supported the Texas lawsuit that went to the U.S. Supreme Court that sought to overturn the election. That suit was rejected. … [Rep. Tom] Emmer is a figure of national prominence, the chair of the National Republican Congressional Committee. He was a guest on WCCO Sunday Morning. ‘There is a lot of division in this country,’ he said. ‘I just hope all of us would take a step back, take a deep breath rather than looking back, let’s look forward. Let’s allow the president-elect to go through his inauguration. President Trump has said that he is expecting a peaceful transition, let’s enjoy that peaceful transition, let’s move forward.’”

Remembering Philando Castile. KMSP reports: “The City of Falcon Heights is taking public input on an honorary name change for Larpenteur Avenue that would honor Philando Castile. … According to the city, part of Larpenteur Avenue — the spot where Castile was shot and killed by police during a traffic stop in 2016 — would get the designation in his honor. … The proposal comes after a petition featuring more than 20,000 signatures was submitted by the Philando Castile Relief Foundation.”

Article continues after advertisement

In other news…

What a blockhead:

This was posted by @RepMaryFranson on her Facebook page. The “Capitol Invasion” Franson is mocking was an act of domestic terrorism. Two police officers died as a result of the attacks on the U.S. Capitol. Franson asks, “Too soon?” #mnleg #mngop pic.twitter.com/beffiWcRP5 — Michael Brodkorb (@mbrodkorb) January 10, 2021

We can only dream: “Inside Sacha Baron Cohen’s Wild, Abandoned Plan to Prank the MyPillow Guy for ‘Borat Subsequent Moviefilm’” [Variety]

Because it’s there: “Duluth woman aims to complete winter thru-hike of 1,200-mile Ice Age Trail” [Milwaukee Journal Sentinel]

Today on MinnPost: