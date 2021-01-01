Minneapolis releases body cam footage of fatal shooting

Chao Xiong and Libor Jany write in the Star Tribune: “New video released by the Minneapolis Police Department showed that a 23-year-old man fired first before he was shot and killed by police officers during an attempted traffic stop Wednesday evening. The footage from the cameras worn by officers appears to confirm the account of the encounter given by authorities amid forceful but peaceful demonstrations and calls for more transparency in the death of Dolal Idd. Police Chief Medaria Arradondo released the footage at a news conference Thursday in what he called a demonstration of the department’s commitment to transparency.”

WCCO-TV reports: “The State of Minnesota is asking for the trial in George Floyd’s death to be pushed from March to June 7, in order to better prepare for COVID-19. The state argues that, even with COVID-19 protocols put into place, there could be serious disruptions to the trial given the scope. Four now-fired Minneapolis officers — Derek Chauvin, Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane — are all facing charges in Floyd’s May death in south Minneapolis.”

MPR says: “Minnesota is seeing signs of improvement heading into the new year, after two months of spikes in new cases, hospitalizations and deaths. But even as vaccinations begin and case counts slowly recede, officials still caution the pandemic is not over yet.”

In the Pioneer Press, Bob Shaw writes: “Customers packed into a Lakeville bar on New Year’s Eve — despite a new order to shut the place down and the threatened revocation of its liquor license for five years. The owners of Alibi Drinkery ignored a Thursday ruling by the Dakota County District Court, and kept the drinks flowing for the last party of 2020. … On Wednesday, the bar announced on Facebook that it would be open New Year’s Eve. The posting featured employees crowded in a doorway shouting ‘Walz — open our state!’ with a life-size cutout of President Donald Trump in the background.”

The AP reports: “Authorities arrested a suburban Milwaukee pharmacist Thursday suspected of deliberately ruining hundreds of doses of coronavirus vaccine by removing them from refrigeration for two nights. The arrest marks another setback in what has been a slower, messier start to vaccinate Americans than public health officials had expected. …Police in Grafton, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) north of Milwaukee, said the Advocate Aurora Health pharmacist was arrested on suspicion of reckless endangerment, adulterating a prescription drug and criminal damage to property, all felonies. The pharmacist has been fired and police said in a news release that he was in jail.”

The Strib also reports: “Schody retired Thursday — a German shepherd and the longest-tenured K9 partner in Minnesota conservation law enforcement referred to by some as ‘Wonder Dog.’ Schody and his partner, conservation officer Scott Staples, have worked together 10 years, and Staples said he’ll feel the void in a news release Thursday announcing Schody’s final day of duty. … Schody got high marks for his work. One of his specialties was having a nose for locating firearms. The teams also help other officers track and find people, detect fish and wildlife violations, and even sniff out invasive species like zebra mussels.”