Minneapolis teachers union files unfair labor practice charge over classroom safety

Classroom safety. The Star Tribune’s Mara Klecker reports: “The charge, filed Monday, states that ‘the district has yet to negotiate over the critical terms and conditions of employment involved in a safe return to in-person teaching and learning.’ The union is also asserting that the district revoked previously granted accommodations that allowed educators to work from home. The union says such a ‘unilateral change’ to the collective bargaining agreements represents a refusal to bargain. The district said Tuesday that it disagrees with the charges and that leaders have collaborated with the union on reopening plans.”

Related: “Study set in Wisconsin schools suggests safety precautions lead to minimal viral spread” [KSTP]

More like Badhue. KMSP reports: “A former Goodhue police officer is suing the former Goodhue police chief over his alleged inappropriate behavior toward her, which included texting her a photo of male genitals. Allison Jones worked as a part-time officer at the Goodhue Police Department from 2014 to 2017 while Brian Loos was the police chief. In a lawsuit filed Monday, Jones claims Loos violated her civil rights through sexual harassment and retaliation.”

Keeping your relatives from finding out you won the lottery. WCCO reports: “Minnesota currently requires winners come forward, but a bill was introduced Tuesday in the state legislature to change that. ‘Others might say well we need to publicize this so we can have more lottery sales. Well, I think that the anonymous, and the health and the safety of the winners are way more important than sales,’ Sen. Mary Kiffmeyer (R-Big Lake) said.”

A black eye for Bob. The Pioneer Press’s Mara H. Gottfried reports: “A St. Paul officer who responded about 1:30 a.m. Saturday heard yelling and saw a struggle between [Ramsey County Sheriff Bob] Fletcher, who was in uniform, and a woman identified as Shania A. Phelps at a house on Sims Avenue and Van Dyke Street, according to the criminal complaint. … Fletcher reported that he saw ‘Phelps swinging punches at her mother,’ the complaint said. ‘… He attempted to pull Phelps from (the woman). Phelps swung her elbow and struck him in the nose.’ … Fletcher’s nose was bleeding profusely, he wrote in a report.”

Article continues after advertisement

In other news…

That’s one way to do it: “Herd immunity on the horizon? Over 60% of North Dakotans may have had COVID-19” [Fargo Forum]

You tell them to keep their masks on: “Tigers Recovering From COVID After Outbreak At Minnesota Sanctuary” [WCCO]

Examining Twin Cities’ habitrails: “Beneath the Skyway” [99% Invisible]

Today on MinnPost