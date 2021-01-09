Minnesota congressional Democrats voice support for removal of Trump

The Star Tribune’s Stephen Montemoyer writes: “Minnesota’s Democratic members of Congress support removing President Donald Trump from office for inciting Wednesday’s deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. The consideration of removing a sitting president less than two weeks before he is to leave office reflected the extraordinary nature of a week that saw those same members of Congress take cover as a pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol to try to stop the certification of President-elect Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory. … All four of their Republican counterparts objected on Friday, saying the president should serve out his term.”

In the Star Tribune, Libor Jany writes: “A Minneapolis police officer who served as an anonymous source for a GQ magazine article criticizing the department’s ‘toxic culture’ was later reprimanded for speaking to the press without permission, according to disciplinary records. The records show that officer Colleen Ryan received a letter of reprimand on Dec. 2 after an investigation that began with a tip to the department’s ethics hotline. … Ryan was identified publicly in the document posted on the city’s website.”

The AP’s Tali Arbel reports: “Twitter banned President Donald Trump’s account Friday, citing ‘the risk of further incitement of violence’ following the deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday. Twitter has long given Trump and other world leaders broad exemptions from its rules against personal attacks, hate speech and other behaviors. But in a detailed explanation posted on its blog Friday, the company said recent Trump tweets amounted to glorification of violence when read in the context of the Capitol riot and plans circulating online for future armed protests around the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.”

The AP also reports: “Officers in Robbinsdale shot and killed a man Friday after he refused their commands to drop a knife and rushed at them following a brief chase, police said. The shooting happened shortly before 11 a.m. at 37th and Noble avenues, police said in a statement. The man, who was white, was driving a truck owned by someone wanted on a felony warrant. Police didn’t release the man’s name, say if he was the truck’s owner or explain the nature of the charge or charges laid out in the warrant.”

The Forum News Service Paul John Scott says: “So far, COVID-19 has been very good for the state’s health insurance industry. That’s the takeaway from a new financial report on Minnesota health plans and hospitals, an analysis comparing the first nine months of 2020 with the same period in 2019. It found that the average profit margin reported by the nine largest HMO plans in the state jumped more than tenfold between the first three quarters of COVID-19 and the same window during the year prior.”

KSTP-TV’s Eric Rasmussen writes: “Minneapolis-based attorney Erick Kaardal is facing possible discipline after a federal judge blasted him for bringing a lawsuit challenging votes from Wisconsin and four other states. Kaardal’s lawsuit argued state legislatures should have met after the election to certify Electoral College votes, but in an order filed Monday, U.S. District Judge for the District of Columbia James Boasberg wrote that the argument ‘lies somewhere between a willful misreading of the Constitution and fantasy.’ … After the lawsuit was voluntarily dismissed on Thursday, the judge ordered Kaardal to show cause as to why he should not be referred for possible discipline.”