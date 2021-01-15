Minnesota federal courts shut down next week over threats of violence

Closed court. The Star Tribune’s Randy Furst reports: “Citing security threats, the U.S. District Court will close Minnesota’s federal court facilities from Sunday through next Thursday. … The closures will be extensive and include courthouses and facilities in Minneapolis, St. Paul Fergus Falls and Duluth. Judiciary staff and other building tenants will be barred from entering the buildings. Only law enforcement and emergency personnel will be allowed to enter as authorized by the U.S. Marshal’s service. The Court did not elaborate on the nature of the threats, but said in a news release that it consulted with the U.S. Marshal’s Service and the General Services Administration in making this decision.”

Also closing:

Twin Metals on the legislative agenda. The AP reports (via WCCO): “Minnesota lawmakers are ramping up efforts to prevent mining companies from gaining a foothold in Minnesota with legislation that aims to slow or ban copper-nickel mining on the Iron Range. … Companion bills set to be proposed by state lawmakers and U.S. Rep. Betty McCollum seek to block copper mining on federal lands in the Rainy River watershed, most of which is contained within the pristine Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness. The lawmakers joined anti-mining group Save the Boundary Waters at a news conference Thursday to outline the permanent plan to protect the wilderness area. … Another state bill, which lawmakers dubbed ‘Prove it First,’ proposed Wednesday wouldn’t ban mining. But it would force companies to prove that they had safely operated a similar non-iron mine elsewhere for at least 10 years without resulting in pollution or contamination.”

Article continues after advertisement

Big regent election. The Minnesota Daily’s Hana Ikramuddin reports: “Four of the seats on the University of Minnesota’s Board of Regents are up for election this year. … Each regent on the 12-member board serves a six year unpaid term and is chosen by the Minnesota Legislature. … Elections are held every other year, with one-third of the seats up for reelection. One board member is chosen from each of the state’s eight congressional districts, while four are chosen from the state at-large. At least one at-large regent must be a student at the time of the election. … The seats up for election are from the 1st, 4th, 6th and 7th Congressional districts.”

Fingers crossed! The Pioneer Press’s Kathy Berdan reports: “Minnesota State Fair officials are planning for the Great Minnesota Get-Together to return in 2021, ‘full speed ahead — with extreme caution,’ State Fair general manager Jerry Hammer said Thursday night. Hammer spoke at the 162nd annual meeting of the Minnesota State Agricultural Society, which governs the Fair and conducted its meeting virtually. … COVID-19 shut down the annual event in 2020 for the first time since 1945-46. Planning for its return at the end of this summer is proceeding ‘with multiple budgets on multiple tracks,’ Hammer said in his annual report.”

In other news…

Has a shot: “After gaining some steam in 2020, legislation returns to remove shotgun-only zone for Minnesota deer hunters” [West Central Tribune]

Not so sweet: “Cargill in talks to exit sugar trading business” [Star Tribune]

Good question: “Minnesota’s pro sports teams pledged $40 million to social justice causes. Where is it going?” [Star Tribune]

A near thing: “Transit bus comes within feet of colliding into Rochester home” [Brainerd Dispatch]

Great time to travel: “The Ultimate Guide to Find Cheap Flights From Minneapolis (MSP)” [Thrifty Traveler]

Article continues after advertisement

Today on MinnPost