Minnesota hit by heavy snow with 6-10″ expected in Twin Cities

Big snow. The Star Tribune’s Tim Harlow reports: “Much of the southern half of Minnesota is in line for a hefty snowfall Thursday into Friday with blizzard conditions expected across the western part of the state. … A winter storm warning will go into effect at noon Thursday and remain in place until 6 p.m. Friday covering an area along the I-35 corridor from the southern Twin Cities suburbs south to the Iowa border. Between 6 and 10 inches of snow is forecast to fall in the Twin Cities with up to a foot possible in places such as Fairmont, Mankato and Albert Lea, the National Weather Service said.”

And they’d also like a pony. MPR’s Brian Bakst reports: “Some state lawmakers are pressing Gov. Tim Walz’s administration to speed up COVID-19 vaccinations, saying doses are sitting too long and the process is convoluted. … Walz and his advisers say they’re hamstrung by problems in the federal supply and are working within the guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. … The pace of vaccination is the latest flashpoint in the political disputes over how COVID-19 is being managed in Minnesota. And how the inoculations go will dictate how fast commerce, schools and routine activities can be restored to pre-pandemic levels.”

This is fine. The Pioneer Press’ Mara H. Gottfried reports: “State officials said Thursday that the Minnesota Capitol remains a safe place, but they’re asking people who don’t have planned activity or business to consider staying away as they prepare for potential protest activity. … Gov. Tim Walz activated the Minnesota National Guard “for possible civil unrest,” according to an emergency order he signed Wednesday. … After the attack on the U.S. Capitol last week and with President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration next week, there has been concern about violence by pro-Trump or anti-government extremists.”

Train delayed. The Star Tribune’s Janet Moore reports: “Passenger service for the Southwest light-rail line won’t begin in 2023 as originally planned due to ‘unforeseen conditions’ that have surfaced during construction of the project, the Metropolitan Council said Thursday. … It’s unclear when the 14.5-mile line will open, and how much the delay will affect Southwest’s current $2 billion cost. The extension of the existing Green Line is already the most expensive public works project in state history. … Southwest is slated to link downtown Minneapolis with Eden Prairie, through St. Louis Park, Hopkins and Minnetonka. … The Minneapolis segment of the line has proved problematic for the Met Council and the project’s contractor, Lunda-McCrossan Joint Venture.”

In other news…

Police shooting in Minneapolis Thursday: “Police: Suspect injured after pursuit, gunfire exchanged in north Minneapolis” [KSTP]

Christopher & Bankruptcy: “Christopher & Banks files for bankruptcy protection and may close all stores” [Star Tribune]

Well, yeah: “Wisconsin Pharmacist Accused Of Spoiling Vaccine Has License Suspended” [WCCO]

These are the bees knees: “Minnesota pollinator plates finally available” [Duluth News Tribune]

Sure, do this in January: “Fishing is free this weekend in Minnesota, Wisconsin” [Duluth News Tribune]

