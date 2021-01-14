Minnesota hit by heavy snow with 6-10″ expected in Twin Cities

Big snow. The Star Tribune’s Tim Harlow reports: “Much of the southern half of Minnesota is in line for a hefty snowfall Thursday into Friday with blizzard conditions expected across the western part of the state. … A winter storm warning will go into effect at noon Thursday and remain in place until 6 p.m. Friday covering an area along the I-35 corridor from the southern Twin Cities suburbs south to the Iowa border. Between 6 and 10 inches of snow is forecast to fall in the Twin Cities with up to a foot possible in places such as Fairmont, Mankato and Albert Lea, the National Weather Service said.”
And they’d also like a pony. MPR’s Brian Bakst reports: “Some state lawmakers are pressing Gov. Tim Walz’s administration to speed up COVID-19 vaccinations, saying doses are sitting too long and the process is convoluted. … Walz and his advisers say they’re hamstrung by problems in the federal supply and are working within the guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. … The pace of vaccination is the latest flashpoint in the political disputes over how COVID-19 is being managed in Minnesota. And how the inoculations go will dictate how fast commerce, schools and routine activities can be restored to pre-pandemic levels.”
This is fine. The Pioneer Press’ Mara H. Gottfried reports: “State officials said Thursday that the Minnesota Capitol remains a safe place, but they’re asking people who don’t have planned activity or business to consider staying away as they prepare for potential protest activity. … Gov. Tim Walz activated the Minnesota National Guard “for possible civil unrest,” according to an emergency order he signed Wednesday. … After the attack on the U.S. Capitol last week and with President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration next week, there has been concern about violence by pro-Trump or anti-government extremists.”
Train delayed. The Star Tribune’s Janet Moore reports: “Passenger service for the Southwest light-rail line won’t begin in 2023 as originally planned due to ‘unforeseen conditions’ that have surfaced during construction of the project, the Metropolitan Council said Thursday. … It’s unclear when the 14.5-mile line will open, and how much the delay will affect Southwest’s current $2 billion cost. The extension of the existing Green Line is already the most expensive public works project in state history. … Southwest is slated to link downtown Minneapolis with Eden Prairie, through St. Louis Park, Hopkins and Minnetonka. … The Minneapolis segment of the line has proved problematic for the Met Council and the project’s contractor, Lunda-McCrossan Joint Venture.”
In other news…
Police shooting in Minneapolis Thursday: “Police: Suspect injured after pursuit, gunfire exchanged in north Minneapolis” [KSTP]
Christopher & Bankruptcy: “Christopher & Banks files for bankruptcy protection and may close all stores” [Star Tribune]
Well, yeah: “Wisconsin Pharmacist Accused Of Spoiling Vaccine Has License Suspended” [WCCO]
These are the bees knees: “Minnesota pollinator plates finally available” [Duluth News Tribune]
Sure, do this in January: “Fishing is free this weekend in Minnesota, Wisconsin” [Duluth News Tribune]
Today on MinnPost
- As they watch friends and relatives in other states post on social media about getting vaccinated, Minnesotans may wonder if the North Star State is running behind. It depends on how you look at it.
- Minneapolis is expanding its free lead testing program, part of its settlement with recycler Northern Metals.
- The decision to release all available doses of vaccine, rather than holding back doses for second shots, comes with some risks.
- Pamela Espeland checks in on the Crystal Court during renovations, which features work by local artists.
- Eric Black on why the 14th Amendment might preclude another Trump presidency.
- Community Voices commentary by Ian Lewenstein: “How the Biden administration can quickly revoke Trump agency rules”
- Community Voices commentary by Ryan Redmer: “Immigrants are welcome (and needed) here”