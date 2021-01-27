More than 200,000 seniors sign up for Minnesota’s COVID-19 vaccine lottery

In the Star Tribune, Glenn Howatt writes: “At least 206,000 Minnesota seniors signed up for the state’s COVID-19 vaccine lottery Tuesday, although it could take several weeks before most of them get shots. There are only 8,000 doses set aside for those 65 and older this week at the state’s nine community vaccination clinics. On Monday, state officials announced a vaccine lottery after the online appointment system last week was quickly overwhelmed by those hoping to snag a slot. As a result, more people were able to place their names in the hat, but now they will have to wait until they are randomly selected for an appointment….”

For the Pioneer Press, Frederick Melo writes: “It’s official — St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter is running for re-election. Carter, a fourth-generation St. Paul resident, former city council member and son of a St. Paul police officer, won a four-year term in November 2017 by a sizable margin, earning the title of the city’s first Black mayor and one of the youngest in city history. He ended election night with 51 percent of the vote, more than double the vote for second-place winner Pat Harris in a busy, ranked-choice election.”

MPR’s Matt Sepic writes: “Minneapolis police Chief Medaria Arradondo has pulled his name from consideration to lead San Jose’s Police Department. That’s after San Jose City Manager David Sykes made a public memo this week, listing Arradondo as one of several finalists for the Bay Area city’s police chief position. Arradondo was the only finalist from outside California. Minneapolis police spokesperson John Elder said Monday evening that a recruiter sent the chief’s resume to officials in California, but the chief had not had formal discussions with San Jose leaders.”

Also in the Star Tribune, Randy Furst writes: “The city of Minneapolis has settled the first lawsuit by a demonstrator injured by a police projectile in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death. The City Council has approved a payment of $57,900 to Graciela Cisneros and her attorneys. Mayor Jacob Frey officially signed off on the payout last Tuesday. Cisneros, 22, suffered an eye injury when a police officer fired a projectile at her on May 29 as she and her partner were walking home after a demonstration.”

Katrina Pross from the Pioneer Press writes: “Six Twin Cities men who authorities say have ties to the street gang ‘Top 5’ face federal charges in connection with a series of carjackings across the east metro. The federal charges come after what U.S. Attorney Erica MacDonald said was a ‘disturbing trend of shootings and carjackings’ last summer. MacDonald announced Tuesday a superseding indictment charging the men with conspiracy, firearm violations and violent carjackings.”

Says the Star Tribune’s Jim Buchta, “Despite a global pandemic and brewing recession, the housing market in the Twin Cities broke a bevy of records last year. During all of 2020 there were 64,479 sales, nearly 8% more than the year before, according to a year-end report from the Minneapolis Area Realtors (MAR) and the St. Paul Area Association of Realtors (SPAAR). The median price of those closings was a record $305,000, shattering the previous record by nearly 9%.”

This from Brandt Williams at MPR, “A ruling issued Tuesday by Hennepin County District Judge Peter Cahill is the latest indicator of what will be allowed as evidence in the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer who faces murder and manslaughter charges in the killing of George Floyd. Cahill’s order blocks attempts by defense attorneys to include parts of Floyd’s past as evidence. They wanted to include body camera video of a May 6, 2019, arrest of Floyd. Attorneys allege Floyd swallowed ‘large quantities’ of drugs in order to avoid arrest and that during the encounter Floyd cried and acted ‘irrationally.’ Defense attorneys also wanted to include a 2007 robbery conviction Floyd received in Texas. That incident will also be excluded from the trial.”

For BringMeTheNews, Joe Nelson says, “Michelle Young, a former Minnesota high school basketball star, has immediately captured Matt James’ attention on ABC’s ‘The Bachelor.’ Young was among five late arrivals who surprised James and shook up the reality TV show during Monday night’s episode. Young was an All-State basketball player from Woodbury before going on to star at Bradley University…. According to her show profile, she’s living in Edina and teaching, though it’s unclear where exactly she’s employed.”