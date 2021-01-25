Number of health care workers in Minnesota declines amid pandemic

In the Star Tribune, Joe Carlson writes: “The number of people working in health care — Minnesota’s largest industry by worker head count — typically grows 2.7% between January and December. But at the end of 2020, the state had 367,000 employees in its hospitals, nursing homes, doctor’s offices and walk-in clinics, a decline of 10,000 since the start of the year, state employment data released Thursday show. The same pattern held at the national level.”

MPR’s Brian Bakst reports: “Minnesota lawmakers have their work cut out for them in crafting a new two-year budget — a process that begins this week when Gov. Tim Walz lays out his $50 billion-plus proposal. Walz is framing his proposal as ‘Minnesota’s COVID-19 recovery budget’ that will emphasize assistance to small businesses, help for working families affected by the disease or the related fallout, and measures to get students caught up after a year of mostly distance learning. … Tuesday’s budget release — thousands of pages detailing what agencies would use to administer hundreds of programs — is the start of a monthslong slog to the finish.”

KSTP-TV’s Kyle Brown reports: “State officials on Sunday reported that 11,488 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 at community clinics across Minnesota since they opened on Thursday. The doses were administered to the target demographics of the state’s vaccine pilot program that kicked off this week: child care providers, educators and Minnesotans ages 65 and up.”

For the Minneapolis/St.Paul Business Journal, Dylan Thomas writes: “Sun Country Airlines announced the addition of 16 new routes today, including nine serving its home base of Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. Most of the new routes are scheduled to roll out in May, with some joining the Sun Country schedule in September. … Those new airports joining the Sun Country network include Bradley International Airport (BDL) in Windsor Locks, Connecticut; John Wayne Airport (SNA) south of Los Angeles; George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) in Houston; Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU); Glacier Park International Airport (FCA); Fairbanks International Airport (FAI); Jackson Hole Airport (JAC); Indianapolis International Airport (IND); and Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG).”

A Star Tribune story by Anthony Lonetree says, “Before the pandemic bounced kids into distance learning last spring, St. Paul Public Schools had begun work to create its own online school, and now the district hopes to bring those plans to fruition. The school board will be asked Monday night to back plans for a virtual school that would have its own principal, staff and programming, and would begin this fall by serving ninth- through 11th-graders.”

WCCO-TV reports: “Prince fans are about to get a behind-the-scenes look at his love life. Musician Sheila E announced her upcoming film Friday on Facebook, called ‘Girl Meets Boy.’ She says it’s a ‘beautiful story of her time with Prince.’ Born Sheila Escovedo, the 63-year-old virtuoso percussionist was in an on-again-off-again relationship with the Minneapolis-born icon throughout the 1980s, and was even briefly engaged to him.”

WDIO in Duluth reports: “It’s been a year of cancellations. But running sled dogs is a naturally socially distant sport. And this year, the John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon will take extra care to keep its distance by not allowing spectators at the start, any of the checkpoints or the finish. ‘Just our mushers, our handlers, our race officials, we’re up near that 250-300 person mark,’ race spokesperson Monica Hendrickson said.”

The Star Tribune’s Ryan Faircloth reports, “Minnesota colleges are breathing a sigh of relief as they prepare to collect more than $300 million in federal stimulus aid, which will help them narrow daunting budget holes and distribute emergency grants to students in need. Minnesota State’s 37 colleges and universities will receive a total of $186 million from the latest coronavirus relief bill, which was signed into law last month, while the University of Minnesota will get $55 million for its five campuses. More than $60 million will go to the state’s private colleges.”

For the Pioneer Press, Scott Takushi writes: “Dozens of frozen figures were taking shape Sunday at the Minnesota State Fair Grounds, where the St. Paul Winter Carnival’s Drive-Thru Ice and Snow Sculpture Park opens Thursday. Although the works of carved ice and sculpted snow won’t be competing for prize money this year, fans of these arctic art forms will be able to view them from the warmth of their vehicles for between $20 and $35 (plus fees). Bus admission is $50. There will be 16 ice carvings, 17 snow sculptures, hot air balloons, special theme days and gift bags.”