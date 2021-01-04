Police investigating death of man at Minneapolis homeless encampment

Says a WCCO-TV story, “Minneapolis police are investigating Sunday after a man was found dead in a homeless encampment on the city’s south side. The Minneapolis Police Department says the man was found dead shortly after noon in a tent at the encampment near Minnehaha Regional Park. Responding officers reported that his body showed signs of trauma.”

KSTP-TV reports: “Events surrounding Dolal Idd’s death have sparked more protests in Minneapolis. Hundreds of people, many holding Black Lives Matter signs, gathered Sunday afternoon in south Minneapolis for a rally to demand justice for Idd. … Minneapolis police officers stopped Idd, who was wanted on felony charges, on Wednesday night at a gas station less than a mile from where George Floyd was killed in May. Police say the encounter escalated when Idd shot at officers, who fired back, killing Idd.”

In the Washington Post, Amy Gardner writes: “President Trump urged fellow Republican Brad Raffensperger, the Georgia secretary of state, to ‘find’ enough votes to overturn his defeat in an extraordinary one-hour phone call Saturday that legal scholars described as a flagrant abuse of power and a potential criminal act. The Washington Post obtained a recording of the conversation in which Trump alternately berated Raffensperger, tried to flatter him, begged him to act and threatened him with vague criminal consequences if the secretary of state refused to pursue his false claims, at one point warning that Raffensperger was taking ‘a big risk.’”

Says the Star Tribune’s Kim Hyatt, “Nearly a half-million Minnesotans on food stamps will see a bump in their benefits starting in February as part of the $13 billion earmarked for food assistance in the latest federal COVID-19 relief package. The $900 billion stimulus includes a 15% hike in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) — also known as food stamps — through June that state officials say won’t take effect until next month.”

Neal St. Anthony of the Star Tribune says, “An employee-owned housing developer from Ohio is partnering with Project for Pride in Living (PPL), a Twin Cities nonprofit pioneer of affordable-housing and supportive services, to break ground next year on a 46-unit apartment building at N. Glenwood Avenue and Lyndale Avenue near the Minneapolis Farmers Market. Shelby Commons, scheduled to open in 2022, was one of dozens of residential developments targeted at working-poor families that received a combined $195 million in partial financing from Minnesota Housing to create and preserve 2,387 apartments and single-family homes throughout Minnesota.”

The AP reports: “The city of Kenosha, Wisconsin, is preparing for protests when a charging decision comes in the police shooting of Jacob Blake, officials said Sunday. A decision is expected within the next two weeks. The safety efforts will include designation of a demonstration space, limitations on city bus routes, road closures, curfew and protective fencing, Mayor John Antaramian and Police Chief Daniel Miskinis said in a news release. Blake, who is Black, was shot in the back seven times on Aug. 23 after walking away from a white police officer and two others who were trying to arrest him.” The Star Tribune reports: “Minnesotan Jessie Diggins reached the top step on a World Cup podium Sunday, leading a historic 1-2 U.S. finish in a women’s cross-country skiing race. Diggins, a 2018 Olympic champion from Afton, won a 10-kilometer freestyle pursuit in Val Mustair, Switzerland, the third event of the prestigious Tour de Ski. Rosie Brennan finished second, giving the United States its first sweep of the top two spots in a World Cup cross-country race.”