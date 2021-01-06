Pro-Trump protesters breach U.S. Capitol barricades; D.C. curfew to go in effect

Developing… The New York Times reports: “The Capitol building was placed on lockdown, with senators and members of the House locked inside their chambers, as Congress began debating President-elect Joe Biden’s victory. President Trump addressed supporters near the White House before protesters marched to Capitol Hill.”

Open in time for St. Paddy’s? WCCO reports: “The Minnesota Department of Health says Patrick McGovern’s Pub in St. Paul used its indoor patio while keeping it enclosed, and lost its food license for 60 days. Norm’s Wayside in Buffalo was serving people inside and employees were not wearing masks. In addition to a food license suspension, it received a cease and desist order.”

Black Minnesota doctors weigh in on the COVID vaccines. The Spokesman-Recorder’s Stephenetta (isis) Harmon reports: “’We need to have a lot of conversations and really be welcoming to questions and concerns and share our own experiences,’ said [Dr. Nathan] Chomilo. ‘I also was concerned about how fast it was going. I was concerned about the newer technology,’ he added. ‘I had to educate myself first…talk to local experts that I trusted. That helped me arrive at a place where I wholeheartedly agree that the risk of COVID is so much greater than the risk of the vaccine.’”

Photo finish. The Star Tribune’s Neal Justin reports: “Ben Garvin, the award-winning Twin Cities photographer, said he was fired from KARE after a company car was stolen off the street in front of his house. … There was no camera gear inside, but some lights and tripods were in the trunk. … According to Garvin, the car has since been recovered. Garvin said he had previously been written up by the station for ‘more minor issues related to equipment and a social media post.’”

Vet uses training to survive. KARE11’s Danny Spewak reports: “Four months ago, on August 27, 2020, [Jonathan] Ceplecha’s training helped save his life, when a routine landscaping exercise on his Redwood Falls property left him pinned under a tree. With nobody around to hear his screams for help, Ceplecha spent the next four days in pure survival mode, drinking rain water to quench his thirst and sipping from nearby plants to provide his body with nutrients.”

Good Samaritan. The Star Tribune’s Kim Hyatt reports: “As a 6-foot-4, 300-pound security guard, Vincent Williams didn’t hesitate to help when he saw a Minnesota state trooper struggling with a driver who crashed his car Sunday night in Brooklyn Center. Williams, 30, of Fridley, helped the trooper detain the suspect … ‘I couldn’t imagine driving off and something happening and I would’ve seen it on the news,” he said. “I didn’t know it would get that confrontational.’”

