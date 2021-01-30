Some independent clinics in Minnesota still waiting on vaccines

The Star Tribune’s Glenn Howatt writes: “While Minnesota’s large health care systems are wrapping up COVID-19 vaccinations for their employees, some independent providers say they are still waiting for the shots despite being in the state’s high priority group. Six weeks after the first COVID-19 vaccine was administered in Minnesota, clinics that are not part of the large health systems are getting their first notification about where they stand in line, although some have not been contacted.”

Also in the Star Tribune, Erin Golden writes: “A COVID-19 outbreak among bus drivers and transportation staff has forced Bloomington Public Schools to abruptly move elementary students back to distance learning, less than two weeks after schools reopened for in-person instruction. The district was one of many in Minnesota that began reopening elementary schools this month following a change in state guidelines. Now, it’s the first in the metro area to reverse course because of widespread virus activity.”

The AP reports: “Communities across Minnesota asked state lawmakers Friday for more support for child care, housing, water infrastructure and aid to local governments this legislative session as smaller municipalities continue to navigate the economic fallout of the pandemic. The Coalition of Greater Minnesota Cities, which represents more than 100 small cities outside of the seven-county Twin Cities metro area, announced its top legislative priorities at a news conference as lawmakers and state officials begin work on creating a two-year budget.”

The Pioneer Press’ Deanna Weniger writes: “Ramsey County government offices have been hacked … again. On Friday, the county sent a notification to 8,700 clients of its Family Health Division letting them know that their data may have been accessed on or around Dec. 2. Netgain Technology LLC, a vendor that provides technology services to Ramsey County, advised the county that its security had been breached by a hacker seeking to extort payment through a ransomware scheme.”

WCCO-TV reports: “Police say a man is in jail for stealing a car with a baby inside. The incident happened at around 4 p.m. on the 3200 block of 57th Street in Inver Grove Heights. Investigators say an ambulance spotted the stolen and told police where to find it. When officers got there, they say the 32-year-old suspect was walking away from the car. The 6-month-old was still inside, and is reportedly alright.”