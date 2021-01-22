St. Paul man pleads guilty in Minneapolis Third Precinct fire case

Could face four years in prison. Fox 9’s Paul Blume reports: “A St. Paul, Minnesota man pleaded guilty Friday to federal arson charges for his role in torching the Minneapolis Police Department’s Third Precinct following the deadly arrest of George Floyd last May. … In a virtual hearing, 25-year-old Davon De-Andre Turner admitted he and other demonstrators lit the precinct on fire during the unrest in the wake of Floyd’s death. Turner told the judge he entered the building illegally and threw a lit Molotov cocktail on the ground.”

Life’s a (garbage strewn) beach. Duluth’s WDIO-TV reports: “An effort to replace eroded sand also brought decades-old garbage to a popular Lake Superior beach. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said Friday it is working to clean up aluminum cans and can fragments that were ‘inadvertently deposited’ on Minnesota Point near the shipping canal last year. At the city’s request, the Corps placed 49,000 cubic yards of dredge material on the beach in August and September. Residents began to notice shredded cans and metal shards in October. ‘The debris likely resulted from dredge equipment encountering an area containing trash discarded in the harbor in the 1970s based on aluminum can vintage,’ the Corps said in a news release.”

Could always build a hotel. Also in the Star Tribune, Jim Buchta reports: “Anthony Aguirre left his corporate job to manage his eight Minneapolis vacation rentals full time. Now, as the city prepares to implement a new short-term rental (STR) ordinance that will limit investors to one STR other than the home they live in, he’s being forced to make a decision: Sell, or convert them to long-term rentals. … ‘We’ve been running the business as the city wanted us to,’ he said. ‘But this could destroy my business.’ … The new rules, which were approved quickly and unanimously by the City Council late last year, do not include a grandfather clause — a provision that would apply to Aguirre and other current operators.”

The white stuff. KSTP’s Rebecca Omastiak says: “It’s expected to be a snowy Saturday and Sunday in the metro. … Friday, Chief Meteorologist Ken Barlow said snow is likely to start falling midday Saturday and last overnight into early Sunday. … The snow consistency will be light and fluffy due to low temperatures, Barlow said, unlike the heavy and slushy snow the metro saw during its last storm. … Roughly 3-6 inches are expected to accumulate, Barlow said.”

Labor news: “Nearly 200 Workers At St. Paul Park Refinery Go On Strike” [WCCO]

Best of luck: “WCCO Radio parts ways with its program director” [Star Tribune]

RIP: “‘The spirit of Dinkytown’: Dinkytown remembers legendary filmmaker Al Milgrom” [Minnesota Daily]

Cool job: “DNR conservation officer patrols Boundary Waters on dog sled” [Duluth News Tribune]

