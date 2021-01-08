Trump will skip Biden inauguration

What a shame we’ll miss his speech. The AP’s Jonathan Lemire and Zeke Miller report (via the Star Tribune): “President Donald Trump said Friday he will skip President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration on Jan. 20, undercutting his message a day earlier that he would work to ensure a ‘smooth, orderly and seamless transition of power.’ … Trump, who offered no clues for how he would spend his final hours in office, will be the first incumbent president since Andrew Johnson not to attend his successor’s swearing-in. Traditionally, the incoming and outgoing presidents ride to the U.S. Capitol together for the ceremony, as a symbol of the nation’s peaceful transition. Former President Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle Obama, and George W. and Laura Bush have said they will attend.”

Is there any group more aggrieved than high school sports parents? The Star Tribune’s Paul Klauda and David La Vaque report: “A state order requiring high school and youth athletes to wear masks while practicing and competing is not going over well with a group of Minnesota state legislators and supporters of the Let Them Play MN Facebook group. … A Jan. 6 letter signed by 30 members of the Minnesota House of Representatives to Gov. Tim Walz urged that the mask requirement be dropped. … The signers, including Minority Leader Kurt Daudt, said many parents and coaches have told them the mandate is ‘unworkable and outright harmful to their players. Many students with asthma or other conditions, who otherwise would have participated in sports, will no longer be able to do so.’”

Taking precautions. WCCO’s Caroline Cummings reports: “Police presence at the Minnesota State Capitol has expanded even more after Wednesday’s breach in Washington D.C. … What once was a bustling state capitol building during session before the pandemic is now mostly quiet. As 2021’s regular session of the legislature began, most lawmakers were out of the building due to the pandemic, and patrol cars and a chain linked fence keeping the public away.”

Thinking-face emoji. Sahan Journal’s Jared Goyette, Joey Peters and Becky Z. Dernbach report: “As he watched TV coverage of the mob invading the U.S. Capitol, Ali Hussein thought back to the moment police shot him in the head with a projectile during George Floyd protests. … A dedicated YouTuber, he joined a rally May 27 outside the Minneapolis Police Third Precinct with the intention of documenting it. He had just finished filming a segment and was walking away from the precinct when police positioned on the roof shot him in the head with a projectile, he said. He fell immediately, bleeding near his eye. … Later, at the hospital, he would learn that he had a hairline fracture of the skull. … On Wednesday, he watched pro-Trump crowds walk by police officers on the way to storming the Capitol. The experience did not look familiar. ‘It was very, very different from what happened in Minneapolis and what happened to me,’ Ali said. ‘They didn’t use tear gas or rubber bullets.’”

Today in the world’s best greatest care system: “UnitedHealth subsidiary indicted on collusion charges” [Star Tribune]

Moving to Seattle: “Steve Marchese to resign from St. Paul school board” [Pioneer Press]

After twenty-five years: “WCCO radio’s Dave Lee announces his retirement” [Star Tribune]