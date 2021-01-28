Twin Cities has seen no below-zero temperatures in January so far

This is fine. KSTP’s Rebecca Omastiak reports: “It’s been a mild month — weather-wise, that is. … Chief Meteorologist Ken Barlow says in a rare Twin Cities January, temperatures have so far failed to fall below zero degrees, adding that if the month ended Thursday, it would be the 13th warmest January on record in the Twin Cities. … Barlow said the average temperature this month has been about 6 degrees warmer than normal. In 140 years of record-keeping, this so far marks the first January without temperatures below zero degrees in the Twin Cities since 2006, Barlow said. Before that, there was only one other January without temperatures below zero, in 1990. ”

A stimulating idea. WCCO reports: “In a letter to President Joe Biden this week, Rep. Ilhan Omar called for him to include in his COVID-19 relief package recurring monthly payments of $2,000. … ‘People across Minnesota and the entire country are suffering,’ the congresswoman wrote in a statement released by her office. ‘Millions remain out of work and countless more have had their hours cut or income dry up as a result of the pandemic. A one-time payment of $2,000 is simply not enough.’ … Omar’s letter to the president was also signed by more than 50 other U.S. representatives, including fellow Squad members Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts, and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan.”

Fire department fired. Also from KSTP: “The St. Paul Fire Department will now oversee fire protection services in Falcon Heights following the dissolution of the Falcon Heights Fire Department. … According to a city newsletter, the Falcon Heights City Council voted unanimously to dissolve the department during its Jan. 13 meeting and enter into a contract with the St. Paul Fire Department. … Falcon Heights Mayor Randy Gustafson said in a statement, ‘I would like to thank our current and past members of the Falcon Heights Fire Department for their service to the community. The FHFD has been a paid-on-call community department since the city was formed in 1949. Many positive memories and experiences are part of the legacy of our community fire department and the people who served.’”

Looking forward to Miller Lite Endowed Chair of Comparative Literature. The Minnesota Daily’s Sonja Kleven reports: “Last spring, a group of students from the College of Food, Agricultural and Natural Resource Sciences (CFANS) approached University Relations with a proposition: They wanted to create a student-manufactured beer with hops patented by the University of Minnesota. … The students were far along in their process; they had worked with the College of Design on a logo for the can, the Carlson School of Management for a business plan and CFANS for the chemistry behind the brew. However, when they approached the University with hopes to partner with a third-party brewer to produce the beer, they were turned down. … Due to policies that prohibit the University from entering licensing and sponsorship agreements with alcoholic beverage companies, the students were not able to partner with the University. The Board of Regents is now considering amending those policies.”

In other news…

Article continues after advertisement

Chlo-ride, take it easy: “Volunteers monitor road salt in Minnesota” [Brainerd Dispatch]

Playing sick: “Attorney General charges 8 in scheme that cheated Medicaid out of $860K” [Star Tribune]

Classy: “Detroit Lakes woman flies profanity on political flag, testing free speech rights” [West Central Tribune]

Release the river: “Dam removal in River Falls should benefit Kinnickinnic River flow” [Pioneer Press]

Today on MinnPost