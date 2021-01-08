U.S. attorney vows to prosecute Minnesotans who traveled to D.C. to commit violence

At KSTP-TV a story says, “The United States attorney for Minnesota and FBI special agent in charge are committing to prosecuting any Minnesotans who traveled to Washington, D.C. to commit violence. A release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office condemned the violence at the Capitol and surrounding area, adding that the office is committed to upholding the rule of law and holding those who traveled from Minnesota that took place in illegal actions accountable.”

The AP reports, “The four Republicans in Minnesota’s congressional delegation split on whether to certify President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in the Electoral College, but remained silent Thursday on whether President Donald Trump and other GOP leaders bear any blame for the violent attack at the U.S. Capitol that interrupted the proceedings. … Republican Reps. Michelle Fischbach and Jim Hagedorn both supported the challenges, while Tom Emmer and Pete Stauber did not. Emmer and Hagedorn didn’t announce their positions until after the rioting. While all four decried the violence, none suggested that Trump or others who sought to undermine confidence in the election results bore any responsibility for the insurrection.”

WCCO-TV reports: “New details were released Thursday about the police officers who recently shot and killed a man in south Minneapolis. Dolal Idd died in an apparent shootout on Dec. 30 after police say they tried to stop him as part of a weapons investigation. Police released body camera footage of the deadly shooting the next day, saying Idd shot at them first. Late Thursday afternoon, the department released the personnel files of the three officers who shot Idd: Paul Huynh, Darcy Klund and Jason Schmitt. They contain records of complaints, their certifications and several letters of commendation.”

Chao Xiong of the Star Tribune reports: “Defense attorneys for the ex-Minneapolis police officers charged with killing George Floyd continued to lodge accusations Thursday against prosecutors, alleging that they mishandled sharing evidence with them, provided irrelevant materials and divulged information late. The issue arose at a contentious motion hearing where Hennepin County District Judge Peter Cahill weighed whether to postpone the March 8 trial and whether to sanction the prosecution based on the allegations, among other issues. Cahill issued no rulings Thursday.”

Article continues after advertisement

Says Mark Reilly for The Business Journal, “Catholic Charities of the Twin Cities has closed on a deal for Augustana Care’s downtown Minneapolis facility, clearing the way for a renovation into permanent housing. Finance & Commerce reports on the sale, which has been in the works for more than a year but closed just last month, according to a certificate of real estate value. Catholic Charities paid $25 million for the former Augustana nursing home at 1425 10th Ave. S. In late 2019, the nonprofit said it planned to spend $65 million to convert the site into housing and a service center for the homeless, though part of that total likely included the purchase price.”

For BringMeTheNews, Melissa Turtinen reports, “Republicans in the Minnesota Senate on Thursday voted down a proposal that would have required masks at the Capitol during the COVID-19 pandemic. Sen. Melissa Wicklund, DFL-Bloomington, offered an amendment to the proposed temporary rules of Senate that would require members and staff to wear face masks when they’re working in the state Capitol complex. … Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, R-East Gull Lake, said he appreciates ‘the spirit’ of Wicklund’s amendment, ‘except for the fact that it’s mandated versus strongly encouraged.’”

Says the Star Tribune’s James Walsh, “A Dakota County judge on Thursday found the owners of the Alibi Drinkery in Lakeville in contempt of court for remaining open despite a court order to close because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The eatery’s owners will have to pay a fine of $3,000 for every day they allow indoor dining. … A hearing is scheduled for Feb. 3 regarding the state’s request to revoke Alibi’s liquor license for five years.”

Adam Uren of BringMeTheNews says, “Twin Cities ABC affiliate KSTP is facing criticism over a story it ran Wednesday evening about the assault on the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. The story, broadcast on KSTP’s Nightcast show with a version published on its website, cites Minneapolis-based security consultant Michael Rozin, who commented that there ‘were some rioters inside the U.S. Capitol who used symbols and had tattoos which seem to be aligned with the ANTIFA movement.’ [Reporter Jay] Kolls then repeated this assertion on the broadcast. Kolls has since received criticism from other members of the Twin Cities media for basing the premise of the story on a single source who wasn’t in D.C., without taking into account the wealth of footage from the scene available, and despite the fact that authorities haven’t confirmed any kind of anti-fascist involvement.”